spark foundry
Volvo appoints Spark Foundry China for traditional media business
The Publicis agency takes over the account from Mindshare.
Was bigger better for Spark Foundry in 2019?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Spark Foundry's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Publicis Media drops Blue 449 brand, except in France
Agency becomes part of Spark Foundry in widely expected move.
Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry
The win covers planning and buying for the company's Early Life Nutrition and Danone Waters China business units.
Publicis Media merges Blue 449 under Spark Foundry
Both agency brands will now be headed up by Vivian Zhu in China, Publicis Media confirms, though no further details on Asian operations have been released yet.
Publicis, GroupM tipped to split Mondelez APAC markets
The company called the pitch in March.
