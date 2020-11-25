Event Marketing Awards 2021 unveils new categories for both live and virtual events

2020 has been unlike any other year, as the new normal of lockdowns and social distancing has forced businesses to make an instant leap into creating innovative and interactive hybrid or virtual events.

In response to this growing trend that events are switched to virtual, the Event Marketing Awards has decided to open its entries to both live and virtual events and add nine additional categories to celebrate the fantastic contributions that have driven the event marketing industry forward during unprecedented times.

New categories include:

Campaign Awards

Best Arts & Cultural Event

This award celebrates the best live / virtual event in arts and culture including art events, exhibitions, gallery, theatre, music concerts, artistic competition, etc.

Best Content Marketing

This awards recognises the best content-driven campaign or event that demonstrates content has been successfully infused. It needs to prove it has had a positive and tangible impact on audience experience.

Best Cost-Effective Event

The award honours the most cost-effective event that has created a high impact and delivered great results with a relatively low budget.

Best Gamification

The award recognises the best gamification which has enhanced customer engagements, interactions, and loyalty to the brand by influencing customer behaviours, creating brand awareness and offering engagement incentives.

Best Health & Wellness Event

The award recognises the event that has driven brand awareness and increased customer engagement by promoting health, work-life balance and overall well-being.

Best Virtual Event Experience

The award celebrates the best virtual / hybrid event that has the most interactive virtual experience.

Innovative Use of Virtual Platform

The award recognises the best virtual / hybrid event that has been hosted on a single platform or across multiple platforms incorporating innovative technologies.

Agency Awards

Best Boutique Agency

The award recognises small-sized agencies (with no more than 20 staff) which have managed to deliver exemplary results and have shown considerable success.

Best Brand Experience Agency

The award recognises agencies that have provided the best event/experiential marketing solutions and are specialised in comprehensive brand building and creation for the brands, their customers, and employees by offering exceptional brand experience for end-users.

Now in its fifth year, Event Marketing Awards honours businesses that have applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific.

Download the entry kit here or visit Event Marketing Awards website for more information.

The early-bird entry deadline is 6PM, 2 December 2020 (GMT+8), with an additional entry fee applied to those who enter by 6PM, 2 February 2021 (GMT+8). Don’t miss out on the opportunity to put your amazing work in front of a stellar lineup of judges and compete for the most prestigious event marketing awards across Asia-Pacific.

For awards enquiries, please contact Zamir Khan at Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia or the Awards Team at EMA@haymarket.asia.

For partnerships, please contact Gareth Scott at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia.

For media partnerships, please contact Naomi Li at Naomi.li@haymarket.asia.