Essence remains a potential world-beater

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The GroupM media agency has a well-deserved reputation for technical strength, leads on DEI, and made some strong moves in 2021. Did this translate to a higher grade?

Essence offers much to admire, from its innovation pipeline to its sterling reputation for leadership on DEI measures. A key move in 2021 saw the agency absorb AKQA Media in Australia, which gives it a large, full-scope footprint in that market. The agency is also banking on consulting revenue from its Media Health Check and Data Health Check offerings.

But have the agency's many innovative projects, some underway over multiple years, translated yet to the peer-beating growth that could earn an 'A'?

How did we grade Essence? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

