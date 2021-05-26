Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
21 hours ago

Eli Lilly kicks off global media review

The pharmaceutical giant has been with OMD for almost two decades.

Eli Lilly kicks off global media review

Global pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company is appraising its media agency requirements.

OMD is the incumbent, having held the business since 2002, and is defending the pitch, according to sources. At least four major holding companies are expected to pitch for the account.

The pitch, currently in the RFI stage, is expected to kick off in mid-June and last for about three months. MediaLink is believed to be running the process, but declined to comment.

“Lilly USA periodically reviews all major third-party suppliers and agency relationships to ensure our business is best-positioned for future growth," an Eli Lilly spokesperson told Campaign US

Eli Lilly's creative agencies include WPP’s Grey and healthcare marketing agency GSW. In 2019, the company reportedly began bringing some marketing duties in-house to cut costs, while retaining agencies for its larger US brands.

The pharmaceutical giant’s biggest brands include antidepressant Prozac and diabetes drug Trulicity. It does not sell over-the-counter medication.

The media account is estimated to be worth between $600 million and $800 million, according to sources.

Last year, Eli Lilly released two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab, which were approved by the FDA for emergency use in February, and then revoked in April after they were found to be ineffective against newer variants of the virus.

Healthcare has been a growth area for agencies during the pandemic. Most of the major holding companies pointed to healthcare and pharma clients as bright spots in an otherwise dismal year, and are doubling down on bespoke healthcare practices as these brands seek to spend more on advertising and communication. In 2020, Eli Lilly’s revenues rose 10% to $24.5 billion.

The Eli Lilly pitch is one of the larger media reviews of the year, following Coca-Cola’s $4 billion integrated review, Unilever’s global media review and Facebook’s $750 million media review.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

OMD collects AliExpress global mandate
Marketing
Feb 4, 2021
Staff Reporters

OMD collects AliExpress global mandate

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account
Marketing
Oct 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Not all fun and games at OMD
Advertising
Apr 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

Not all fun and games at OMD

Just Published

Denstu International appoints global Carat and Dentsu X presidents
Advertising
3 minutes ago
Maisie McCabe

Denstu International appoints global Carat and ...

Fiona Lloyd and Sanjay Nazerali will lead Carat and Dentsu X respectively.

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.