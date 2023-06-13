Edelman launches global B2B marketing group

Edelman has launched a specialized unit focused on driving reputation, business demand and revenue growth for B2B clients worldwide called Edelman Business Marketing.

The group will create integrated marketing programs aimed at reaching B2B buyers, including services such as audience research, thought leadership strategy, content marketing and earned communications, the firm said in a statement.

Global chair Joe Kingsbury and global head of operations David Whiting are leading the unit. Kingsbury is overseeing a network of nearly 100 B2B specialists around the globe and Whiting is working to drive client and sector growth and operations.

Other leadership appointments in the group include Ben Laws, EVP and deputy U.S. leader of business marketing; Andrew Mildren, MD of business marketing for EMEA; Nick Turney, SVP and national business marketing lead for Canada; and Hannah Buzicky, SVP and global development manager.

The B2B leadership team will also include regional executives in the U.S., EMEA and Canada, with a search underway for a leader to oversee the Asia-Pacific region.

The unit combines B2B practices in North America, EMEA and APAC. Edelman’s business marketing operation has delivered double-digit growth over the past three years, generating more than $40 million in annual revenue, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

Global clients include Microsoft, HSBC, Shell, DP World, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, TE Connectivity, MediaTek, Hologic and Invest Alberta.

Edelman’s revenue increased 12.8% in 2022 in terms of constant currency growth to almost $1.1 billion, including 13.8% U.S. growth to $703.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.