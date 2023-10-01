News Advertising Media Marketing
Will Green
1 day ago

Ebiquity warns of 'risk averse' ad market as clients cut budgets

Commentators point to 'soft' pitch market, but it is expected to pick up in 2024.

Risk averse: clients are
Risk averse: clients are "planning for the short term" (Getty Images)

Media consultancy Ebiquity has warned of a “cautious” global advertising market with clients deferring work and cutting budgets.

In the company’s results for the six months ending 30 June, Ebiquity said the market was “risk averse with many global brand owners planning for the short term rather than the long term”.

The consultancy said inflation had started to moderate but there remained upward pressure on staffing costs.

“We are seeing some delays to client commitments and deferred work,” Ebiquity said. “In recent weeks, we have started to see business challenges impact some major clients leading to increased pressure on projects and fees, and some budget cuts.”

The company’s comments come against the backdrop of a reduction in spend among US tech clients that has hit profits at advertising holding companies, including WPPS4 CapitalIPG and, most recently, The Mission Group.

Ebiquity reported revenues of £40.6m in the first half of 2023, up 11% on £36.7m in the same period of 2022. Adjusted profit before tax rose 8% from £4.7m to £5m over the same period.

Nick Waters, chief executive of Ebiquity, said: “While we are seeing some major customers cutting budgets as a result of prevailing market conditions and trends, Ebiquity continues to trade broadly in line with expectations. Looking further ahead, as the market leader we remain well positioned to help our clients and see further opportunities for revenue growth and margin enhancement.”

Stockbroker Panmure Gordon, commenting on Ebiquity’s results, said: "Macro is undoubtedly weak and the warnings from both agencies and media owners reflect the environment.

"Ebiquity is seeing some modest budget adjustments from a few larger clients and also some deferrals, but the business does continue to trade robustly due to its position as a high-value-add adviser on how to improve efficiency and drive marketing returns.

"The local agency selection (pitch) market is soft after a strong 2021 and 2022 but is anticipated to pick up in 2024.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

6 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

7 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Ebiquity: China's media spend growth rates forecasted to lower for 2023 and 2024
Jul 20, 2023
Minnie Wang

Ebiquity: China's media spend growth rates ...

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold since 2020: Ebiquity
Jun 9, 2023
Minnie Wang

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold ...

Ebiquity CEO on brands overinvesting in media and being underserved in APAC
Apr 26, 2023
Shawn Lim

Ebiquity CEO on brands overinvesting in media and ...

Ebiquity: expect more reviews and pitches in China in 2023
Mar 28, 2023
Minnie Wang

Ebiquity: expect more reviews and pitches in China ...

Just Published

Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?
1 hour ago
Lisette Arsuaga

Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?

A new study reveals what consumers really think.

Why can’t climate change be a laughing matter?
1 hour ago
Gen Kobayashi

Why can’t climate change be a laughing matter?

Apple's recent "Mother Nature" spot has shown that eco messaging needn't be worthy or stuffy.

Adland can no longer rely on ‘tech factor’ to boost spend
2 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

Adland can no longer rely on ‘tech factor’ to boost ...

Our Investor View columnist warns the slowdown in spend by tech clients is unlikely to bounce back in full.

Inclusive technology will improve wellbeing for all
2 hours ago
Charli Edwards

Inclusive technology will improve wellbeing for all

Designers of digital products must respond to the needs of vulnerable groups and create solutions that foster connection and combat loneliness.