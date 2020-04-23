ebiquity

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity
Apr 23, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity

Former APAC chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network to head up the London-based media audit and measurement consultancy starting in July.

Michael Karg abruptly exits as Ebiquity CEO
Nov 13, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Michael Karg abruptly exits as Ebiquity CEO

Surprise exit came week before group was due to present to investors.

The high cost of global media reviews
Jul 8, 2015
Emily Tan

The high cost of global media reviews

GLOBAL - As the (estimated) 21 ongoing major global and North American media pitches start to conclude, we stop to ask, just how much pressure have agencies and brands been under?

Are global media reviews really about transparency?
Jun 17, 2015
Emily Tan

Are global media reviews really about transparency?

The short answer is, “partly”. It’s all too easy to look for a single, rather exciting, cause behind the 21 (according to R3) global and North American media reviews but the truth is more complex, agree industry sources.

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes
Jul 5, 2012
Nick Manning

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes

The seeds of client-agency mistrust are often sown during the pitch. Nick Manning, managing director for business development at Ebiquity, explains how to avoid the pitfalls.

