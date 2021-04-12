Dyson launches global media review

Dyson, the appliance company, has launched a review of its global media planning and buying requirements.

WPP's Mindshare has held the business for eight years and is thought to be repitching for the account, which was reportedly worth £120m at the time of the last review.

MediaSense is assisting with the review, which covers the vacuum cleaner and hand-dryer manufacturer's media planning and buying in the UK and all international markets.

Mindshare, meanwhile, is also on alert with global media reviews launched recently by clients Unilever and Facebook.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many advertisers to consider their media agency relationships this year, with some reviews having been postponed last year.

Dyson, founded by prominent Brexit supporter Sir James Dyson, is in the process of moving its headquarters to Singapore from Wiltshire.

Dyson did not return a request for comment from Campaign.