Advertising Media News
Omar Oakes
10 hours ago

Dyson launches global media review

MediaSense is assisting the vacuum cleaner brand known for ditching bags.

Sir James Dyson at a launch event in 2016 (photo: Jason Kempin / Stringer / Getty Images)
Sir James Dyson at a launch event in 2016 (photo: Jason Kempin / Stringer / Getty Images)

Dyson, the appliance company, has launched a review of its global media planning and buying requirements. 

WPP's Mindshare has held the business for eight years and is thought to be repitching for the account, which was reportedly worth £120m at the time of the last review.

MediaSense is assisting with the review, which covers the vacuum cleaner and hand-dryer manufacturer's media planning and buying in the UK and all international markets. 

Mindshare, meanwhile, is also on alert with global media reviews launched recently by clients Unilever and Facebook.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many advertisers to consider their media agency relationships this year, with some reviews having been postponed last year.

Dyson, founded by prominent Brexit supporter Sir James Dyson, is in the process of moving its headquarters to Singapore from Wiltshire. 

Dyson did not return a request for comment from Campaign

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

1 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

5 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

6 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

8 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

9 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

10 How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

Related Articles

Time to end 'business as usual' media reviews
Media
Mar 18, 2021
Omar Oakes

Time to end 'business as usual' media reviews

Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub
Media
Feb 18, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency roster smell of desperation?
Advertising
Dec 18, 2020
Darren Woolley

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency ...

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

Just Published

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring
Advertising
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring

Ashish Prashar encourages formerly incarcerated people to apply to the agency in a Twitter thread.

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to lead marketing
Marketing
10 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to ...

The brand launched its first national advertising campaign in the US last week.

Milk tea brand in hot water over '0 sucrose' claims
News
22 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Milk tea brand in hot water over '0 sucrose' claims

Fast-growing Chinese drink brand Genki Forest has had to apologise and change the labels on its popular milk tea products.