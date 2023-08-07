News Marketing Technology
Coral Cripps
1 day ago

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Michael White was appointed early last year to spearhead the company's metaverse ambitions.

Disney: over 7,000 employees were laid off earlier this year, including all 50 members of its metaverse unit. Photo: Getty Images/Todd Wawrychuk
Disney: over 7,000 employees were laid off earlier this year, including all 50 members of its metaverse unit. Photo: Getty Images/Todd Wawrychuk

Michael White, appointed to front Disney’s metaverse efforts, is exiting the company shortly after its decision to shut down its dedicated division earlier this year.

In February 2022, the media supergiant announced its plan to launch a series of metaverse-focused strategies within its storytelling and consumer experiences unit. 

White, who joined Disney in 2011 and was previously the company’s senior vice-president of consumer experiences at platforms, was appointed by Disney’s then-chief executive Bob Chapek to front the division. 

White’s appointment occurred at a time when several global brands announced plans to capitalise on the hype. Interest in the trend has since waned, with major platforms seeing a steep decline in daily active users.

In an internal memo released at the time, Chapek called the metaverse “the next great storytelling frontier” and “a perfect place” for the company to pursue its “strategic pillars of storytelling excellence, innovation and audience focus”. 

He said: “We have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories.”

In November 2022, Chapek was let go from his role and replaced by current CEO Bob Iger.

In March 2023, Disney announced plans to undergo a broader restructuring process and reduce its headcount by 7,000—the metaverse division among its final cuts. With the exception of White, all 50 members of its team were laid off. It is not clear how a decision about his departure was reached.

Disney has also joined other major brands in ditching metaverse-focused ambitions within the last year. Microsoft also laid off 100 employees from a metaverse core team earlier this year, while close to 4,000 jobs at Meta have since been slashed as portions of its Facebook, Instagram and Reality Labs teams have been cut.

Both Disney and White declined to comment when approached by Campaign.

White's departure was first reported in The Ankler.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

6 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

7 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

9 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

Navigating Web3: Hong Kong's leap towards an innovation-driven future
Jun 1, 2023
Loredana Matei

Navigating Web3: Hong Kong's leap towards an ...

How Asia Pacific has become a Web3 hotbed
May 15, 2023
Sharon Soh

How Asia Pacific has become a Web3 hotbed

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back investment in web3 products
Mar 15, 2023
Shawn Lim

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back ...

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?
Apr 6, 2023
Campaign UK

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?

Just Published

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most ...

From her German fashion doll-inspired beginnings in the 1950s to breaking box office records in 2023, Campaign explores how Barbie has remained popular for the past six decades. Clever marketing or something else?

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer

Chief investment officer Derek Yip, a long-time veteran of OMG, gets promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across APAC markets
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across ...

Now spanning across Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the partnership will offer better global integration for advertisers to reach their audiences on Pinterest.

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
8 hours ago
Nicole Briones

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—an...

Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.