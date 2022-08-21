Metaverse and Web3 creatives make nearly double the salaries as their peers: US study

Creative salaries are increasing across the board, but those with the coveted new skill of working within the metaverse or Web3 environments are making much more than most, according to a survey from New York-based job platform Creatively.

The survey asked 500 respondents involved in hiring talent across the tech, fashion, arts and media industries how creative salaries have grown in the last year. Specifically, it drilled down into whether creatives skilled at working in Web3 or metaverse environments are making more money than their counterparts.

Turns out, they are. According to the results, many creatives working on Web3 or metaverse projects make more than $300,000 per year — nearly double the average wage of creatives without those focuses.

“It’s a supply and demand issue,” said Jess Weber, chief talent and development officer at Creatively. “It’s such a nascent space. There are only so many creatives with that expertise.”

She added that as metaverse expertise becomes more common among creatives, the pay disparity will likely shrink. In the meantime, recruiters must be willing to pay a premium for such talent.

Survey respondents reported that a high percentage of video producers and directors, user experience and interface designers and actors receive similar wages to Web3 and metaverse creatives.

The survey also showed that creatives in all sectors are seeing their wages increase, with the average job paying over $150,000 per year.

Creatively analyzed at 32 jobs, including fashion designers, photographers and social media producers. Of those, 12 saw their median wage band increase to $76 to $100 per hour from last year’s $51 to $75 per hour. Those jobs include brand strategist, visual and digital artists and various designers.

These results sit next to larger concerns about a looming recession and resulting wage inflation that would require agencies to pay employees more as their budgets shrink.

Still, the demand for creative talent continues to grow. Nearly half of respondents said they are hiring for more creative positions this year than last, and the demand is shared among full-time, freelance and part-time hires.

The survey showed a slight preference for senior creative talent, with nearly 40% of respondents focusing on hiring at that level, compared to almost 30% prioritizing junior positions.

“Our key takeaway is that the creative economy continues to grow,” Weber said. “Creatives remain in high demand despite this looming creative downturn that everyone’s talking about.”

Those hiring creatives must consider that flexibility is high in demand. More than 60% of respondents reported that they’re increasing work flexibility for creative talent.