Disney makes direct-to-consumer push as pandemic hammers legacy businesses
Aug 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Subscriber numbers across new platforms crosses 100 million, as 20 channels to be shuttered as part of new strategy

Coronavirus has so far cost Disney $1.4 billion
May 6, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Theme park closures, delayed movie releases, production delays, sports cancellations, a drop in ad sales—COVID-19 has severely impacted Disney's business so far this year and will continue to cause disruption.

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Feb 27, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, succeeds him.

What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
Feb 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.

Disney Shanghai awards media duties
Jan 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

Decision concludes a pitch that began in May and reportedly included all the major MNC agency groups.

OTT platforms in Asia face profit challenges
Dec 23, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

In a crowded market, decision-makers await market consolidation before loosening their pursestrings.

