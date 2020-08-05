disney
Disney makes direct-to-consumer push as pandemic hammers legacy businesses
Subscriber numbers across new platforms crosses 100 million, as 20 channels to be shuttered as part of new strategy
Coronavirus has so far cost Disney $1.4 billion
Theme park closures, delayed movie releases, production delays, sports cancellations, a drop in ad sales—COVID-19 has severely impacted Disney's business so far this year and will continue to cause disruption.
Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, succeeds him.
What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.
Disney Shanghai awards media duties
Decision concludes a pitch that began in May and reportedly included all the major MNC agency groups.
OTT platforms in Asia face profit challenges
In a crowded market, decision-makers await market consolidation before loosening their pursestrings.
