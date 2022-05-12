Marketing Media Analysis News
Jessica Heygate
3 days ago

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in fiscal Q2

The streaming service posted strong growth in subscribers and revenue per user—driven in large part by Disney+ Hotstar in Asia—as rival Netflix plateaus.

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in fiscal Q2

Disney+ exceeded expectations for subscriber growth in its second fiscal quarter, adding 7.9 million new paying users — in the same period that rival Netflix lost customers for the first time in more than a decade.

The Walt Disney Co. streaming service now has 137.7 million paid subscribers globally, it revealed in its Q2 earnings call with investors on Wednesday (May 11), which was 2.7 million higher than analysts expected. Around 36% of new subs are Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, 32% are domestic subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and 31% are international. 

Disney+ Hotstar, the media company’s streaming service in Asia, accounted for more than half of net subscriber additions in the quarter ended April 2, which CFO Christine McCarthy attributed in part to the start of the Indian Premier League season.

By comparison, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the three months to March 31, a far cry from the 2.5 million it had forecasted to add in the period. Netflix predicted an unprecedented  global paid subscriber loss of 2 million for the second quarter, leading chief executive Reed Hastings to reveal that the firm would consider introducing an advertising-supported tier to reignite growth.

Disney announced in March plans to launch an ad-supported tier for Disney+ in the US later this year, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told investors that the company is in “really good shape” to meet its timeline for the ad tier “largely because we are already doing it.” 

“The combination of our ESPN+ streaming tech stack, our experience in Hulu and our software — we think our core advertising capabilities substantially prepare us to already bring this tier into operation. There is nothing we need to acquire or in any significant way develop anything new. This is something that is well greased,” he said.

The media giant said it expects the ad tier to increase Disney+’s average revenue per user (ARPU) and help the streaming service achieve its goal of reaching profitability in fiscal 2024, which McCarthy said it remains on track to achieve.

Chapek said: “The Disney+ ad tier is going to give us the ability to reach an even more broad audience as we expand Disney+ across multiple price points…We can see the additive nature of an ad-driven service that enables us to keep the price lower, made up for by the additional revenue we would get per user on the advertising spending. We believe we can cascade up our net price over time.”

ARPU for Disney+ subscribers was up 9% in fiscal Q2, driven by a significant 55% increase in ARPU among Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. By comparison, ARPU for domestic subscribers increased 5%.

The growth in subscription revenue “partially offset” rising programming and production, marketing and technology costs at Disney+ to support its expansion, McCarthy said.

Disney’s overall direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues for the quarter increased 23% to $4.9 billion, while its operating loss increased $600 million to $900 million. 

DTC programming and production costs in Q3 are expected to increase by more than $900 million year-over-year, McCarthy said, reflecting higher original content expenses at Disney+ and Hulu, increased sports rights costs and higher programming fees at Hulu Live.

The company continues to suffer losses in content sales and licensing revenue due to its decision to pull all of its originals from other streaming services. Content sales, licensing and other revenues for the quarter decreased 3% to $1.9 billion and operating income decreased to $16 million from $312 million. 

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

4 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

6 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

7 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

8 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

10 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

Related Articles

In a defining year for streaming services in Asia, who prospered and who perished?
Digital
Jul 30, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

In a defining year for streaming services in Asia, ...

Disney+ subscriber growth dips amid streaming slowdown
Digital
Nov 11, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Disney+ subscriber growth dips amid streaming slowdown

Disney+ doubles subscribers in one year
Digital
Aug 13, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Disney+ doubles subscribers in one year

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, gaining momentum on Netflix
Media
Feb 15, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, gaining ...

Just Published

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Following WPP’s ‘unprecedented’ US$4 billion deal with Coca-Cola, Sprite launches a monumental global campaign. Brand and agency teams discuss this tireless months-long process.

Let’s give it a name: micro depression
Advertising
1 day ago
Melissa Robertson

Let’s give it a name: micro depression

This Mental Health Awareness Week, here's how you can tackle micro depression head-on before it takes a stranglehold.

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in one's skin
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in ...

The co-branded work by McCann Shanghai for lipstick and lingerie came from the insight that traditional beauty norms still weigh on many Chinese women.

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
2 days ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.