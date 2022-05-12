Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in fiscal Q2

Disney+ exceeded expectations for subscriber growth in its second fiscal quarter, adding 7.9 million new paying users — in the same period that rival Netflix lost customers for the first time in more than a decade.

The Walt Disney Co. streaming service now has 137.7 million paid subscribers globally, it revealed in its Q2 earnings call with investors on Wednesday (May 11), which was 2.7 million higher than analysts expected. Around 36% of new subs are Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, 32% are domestic subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and 31% are international.

Disney+ Hotstar, the media company’s streaming service in Asia, accounted for more than half of net subscriber additions in the quarter ended April 2, which CFO Christine McCarthy attributed in part to the start of the Indian Premier League season.

By comparison, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the three months to March 31, a far cry from the 2.5 million it had forecasted to add in the period. Netflix predicted an unprecedented global paid subscriber loss of 2 million for the second quarter, leading chief executive Reed Hastings to reveal that the firm would consider introducing an advertising-supported tier to reignite growth.