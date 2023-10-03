News Advertising Media Technology
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Media buyers look forward to Amazon's ad tier as Disney+ draws mixed response

Amazon will introduce ads to its standard offering, which appears to promise larger audiences than Netflix and Disney+ alternatives.

Disney+: buyers will be able to target over-18 and under-18 demographics
Disney+: buyers will be able to target over-18 and under-18 demographics

Disney+’s ad tier – which launches on 1 November – has drawn a mixed response from media buyers, who have described it as “limited”.

One media buyer said that the platform feels “more family than most” so it cannot take gambling or alcohol advertising and it is currently uncertain as to whether brands will be able to advertise HFSS products.

They added: "They've got a lot of restriction in terms of what they can take."

Disney's "more humble" launch learnt from Netflix's "bullish" entry to the ad-tier market last year. That platform charged £50 CPM and asked agencies to commit to spending at least £5m in order to place their clients’ ads in the first place.

At the time, buyers described its launch as “extraordinarily bullish” and “arrogant”. Since then, Netflix's prices have come down to £30-£40 CPM, more in line with BVOD rates.

By comparison, Disney+ has offered buyers a 30-second, 20-second or 15-second slot for £35 CPM (net) upon launch and clients can only spend a maximum of £15,000 a month on campaigns.

Targeting options are also limited, with buyers able to target over-18 and under-18 demographics.

Currently, Netflix’s UK ad tier has 600,000 subscribers and media buyers expect Disney+ to follow a similar trajectory.

One said: "They're launching very, very softly. There's client interest as always when something big like this comes up, but no one's knocking down the door for it."

The brand will relabel the current Disney+ offering as Disney+ Premium and raise the price to £10.99. Another tier will continue to charge the existing £7.99 price, and will be known as Disney Standard. However, it will reduce the number of people being able to stream simultaneously to two. Disney will charge £4.99 a month for its ad tier.

One media buyer praised this initiative and said: “The fact that they are putting the price up for the people that are committed to it already, it [incentivises] them to downgrade to the standard with ads.”

They added that it was a “nice new place to capture a new audience”.

Another media buyer said: “Advertisers and agencies should be happy that we can advertise on these SVOD platforms, because the quality is just unreal. CPMs can often be a bit misleading because it's all subjective and relative to KPIs.”

Ultimately, buyers can be excited about the opportunity to diversify their media mix further. Disney's "soft" launch, though, left some buyers looking forward to Amazon's Prime Video offering.

Set to launch to the public in early 2024 in the UK, US, Canada and Germany, Amazon will automatically start showing ads to its 12.9 million users (Q1 2023) rather than asking them if they want to opt in.

The platform estimates that Prime Video Ads will reach more than 15m viewers within the UK on a monthly basis.

By operating on an opt-out rather than opt-in model, the platform can expect a larger audience to accept ads.

One media buyer said: “The whole registered user base will become ad-supported customers, whereas Netflix and Disney are trying to grow theirs from scratch. Overnight Amazon is going to have a pretty awesome scale.”

Deborah Armstrong, general manager, media networks and advertising, EMEA at Disney, said: “There has been an overwhelmingly positive response from clients and agencies regarding Disney+ advertising.

"We're launching on 1 November with an impressive roster of brands and campaigns in all our launch markets in EMEA. The strong demand from clients and agencies underscores the quality of our content and the strong connection our brands have with highly engaged audiences worldwide.”

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

7 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

8 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

9 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Disney to 'learn' from Netflix’s mistakes with launch of ad tier, buyers say
Aug 21, 2023
Shauna Lewis

Disney to 'learn' from Netflix’s mistakes with ...

Rising costs push consumers to rethink streaming services: What should platforms do?
Feb 6, 2023
Shawn Lim

Rising costs push consumers to rethink streaming ...

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix
Dec 15, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix

Netflix ad chief Jeremi Gorman to exit, replaced by Amy Reinhard
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix ad chief Jeremi Gorman to exit, replaced by ...

Just Published

India's advertising market soars, but can it elevate the global agency groups?
4 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

India's advertising market soars, but can it ...

As the eighth-largest advertising market, India's importance in volume, revenue, and innovation cannot be ignored. Ian Whittaker analyses if current contributions to global agency groups fall short of expectations.

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing ...

EXCLUSIVE: Their latest acquisition bolsters Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts for expansion in APAC, integrating 14 new specialists into their Asian arm across the areas of strategy, PR, creative, video production, influencer management, website development and more.

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative ...

The shop is led by Chin Han Yu, former senior director of growth at MediaMonks and Andy Loo, former head of operations at MediaMonks. They are joined by Qihao Shum, who previously worked as a senior creative at Forsman & Bodenfors.