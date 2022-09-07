Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Dentsu launches ‘responsible manhole’ for hazardous Mumbai streets

To combat the issue of open manholes in Mumbai, the agency designed a device to protect passengers.

The people of Mumbai are victims of an insufficient drainage system, a major reason for floods and chronic waterlogging. In turn, this reduces the visibility of open manholes that have proven to be dangerous—and even fatal—for pedestrians and motorcyclists. 

So Dentsu Creative stepped in with an innovation called ‘The Responsible Manhole’ in partnership with Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) and TVS Motor Company.

This cylindrical device has been installed at multiple locations that are most prone to flooding, detected based on historical data of low-lying areas. This warning device is installed beneath a manhole and is connected to an app created for BMC; it receives real-time notifications along with the geolocation of the open manhole. And as it rains and the manhole cover is dislodged, the device automatically rises above ground and gets activated. Once activated, it alerts passers-by with LED blinker and buzzer. It also notifies BMC via the app for prompt action.



Gurbaksh Singh, chief innovation officer, Dentsu Creative, said the project is testament to how the right use of technology and data can aid the lives of countless people. “We’re glad to see that innovation is at the source of solving some of India’s biggest problems,” he adds.

While Ad Nut thinks this innovation is certainly clever and potentially life-saving, Ad Nut cannot help feeling sorry for the people of Mumbai who have had to take basic civic safety into their own hands. An efficient drainage system and safe roads should not be privileges for tax-paying residents; they should be a given in any city.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

