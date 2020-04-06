mumbai

Creative Minds: How ECD Ashish Tambe fell in love with words
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

The creative leader at Kinnect Mumbai on getting lost in libraries, the magic of Bill Watterson, and inadvertently being a people-reader.

Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing
Apr 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

How an agency pulled off a 100% plastic-free run
Feb 12, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The client was Adidas and the brief was to bring the sustainability conversation “home” to India.

ECD Steve Elrick to leave BBH Asia-Pacific
Sep 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Steve Elrick (pictured), regional executive creative director of BBH Asia, is leaving the agency after 15 years.

Creativeland Asia to rebrand Cinthol
Jun 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI - Independent agency Creativeland Asia has been appointed to revamp Godrej Consumer Products personal care brand, Cinthol.

Bang Bang Films and B-Reel Films create Indian Premier League carnival
Mar 7, 2012
Andrew Woodward

MUMBAI - Film companies collaborate to create cricket carnival commercial for Ogilvy Mumbai.

