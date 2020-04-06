Search
3 days ago
Creative Minds: How ECD Ashish Tambe fell in love with words
The creative leader at Kinnect Mumbai on getting lost in libraries, the magic of Bill Watterson, and inadvertently being a people-reader.
Apr 6, 2020
Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing
Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
Feb 12, 2019
How an agency pulled off a 100% plastic-free run
The client was Adidas and the brief was to bring the sustainability conversation “home” to India.
Sep 28, 2012
ECD Steve Elrick to leave BBH Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE - Steve Elrick (pictured), regional executive creative director of BBH Asia, is leaving the agency after 15 years.
Jun 11, 2012
Creativeland Asia to rebrand Cinthol
MUMBAI - Independent agency Creativeland Asia has been appointed to revamp Godrej Consumer Products personal care brand, Cinthol.
Mar 7, 2012
Bang Bang Films and B-Reel Films create Indian Premier League carnival
MUMBAI - Film companies collaborate to create cricket carnival commercial for Ogilvy Mumbai.
