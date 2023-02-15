Acko pays homage to the city of dreams

Indian insurer Acko has rolled out a campaign #WelcomeChange to showcase all the reformations of Mumbai that have brought about positive changes in the lives of its citizens.



Conceptualised by Hungry Films, the film features a Black and White music video, showcasing the essence and character of Mumbai, witnessed through the lens of a traveller journeying across the city. It showcases various developments the city has adapted to such as UPI payments, AC local trains, metros and women taxi drivers. The film aims to draw parellels with the brand by showcasing that just like the city of Mumbai, Acko honours change by striving to redefine insurance experiences.



Ashish Mishra, executive vice president - marketing, Acko, said, "Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where Acko was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed."



The brand had also rolled out OOH campaigns.



CREDITS

Agency and Production: Hungry Films

Creative director: Mahesh Gharat

Producer: Dharam Valia

Consultant: Pradyumna Chauhan

DOP: Kartik Vijay

Creative consultant: Prashant Godbole