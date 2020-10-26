Marketing Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
2 days ago

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Omnicom agency OMD had previously held both the media buying and planning account in China but was dropped from the roster in May.

McDonald's China has appointed Dentsu as its media buying agency in mainland China, Campaign understands, five months after cutting ties with Omnicom agency OMD.

Dentsu won the account following a pitch. It is thought that Publicis, which won the media planning account in China earlier this year, was also vying for the account.

OMD had held both the planning and buying account for McDonald's China for more than 10 years when it lost the relationship in May. It is unclear who has been running the media buying function for McDonald's since May.

Omnicom's OMD remains the regional media agency for McDonald's in the rest of Asia-Pacific, and has a strong relationship with McDonald's globally.

McDonald's did not respond to a comment request by time of publication. Campaign reached out to Dentsu and OMD but both declined to comment.

Dentsu's win follows shortly after it scooped the Nestlé media account in China, beating out incumbent Mindshare as well as Publicis Media.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

