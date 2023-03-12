OMD bags McDonald's India

OMD India has bagged McDonald’s India – North and East's media mandate.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes media planning and buying for the brand’s full portfolio.

The agency's Gurugram office will handle the account. McDonald's North and East India is part of Connaught Plaza Restaurants.

Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “We are delighted to welcome OMD to McDonald’s India (North and East) family. OMD has a strong track record of adding value through right talent, tools and technology. We are looking forward to this partnership and the OMD advantage - delivering the best of consumer attention and seamless integration between awareness and performance through customer-centric differentiated media strategy, effective planning and optimal media investment decisions.”

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, said, “McDonald’s is a brand that is close to everyone’s heart and needs no introduction. Our partnership with them is a testament to OMD’s approach rooted in disruption, agility, empathy and the strength of our creativity – that tests boundaries, challenges convention and ignites change. We are focused on leveraging our unique resources to take the McDonald’s brand journey from strength to strength in North and East India and help unlock sustainable growth.”