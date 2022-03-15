DDB drives ahead, but some people challenges persist

After a year of upheaval at DDB, with Wendy Clark's departure and the promotion of ANZ’s Marty O’Halloran to global CEO in 2020, the Omnicom creative shop found a greater semblance of stability in 2021. DDB won new business from a global deal for Unilever’s Walls out of India and a local deal for Pernod Ricard, while turning out some innovative work in New Zealand, Australia and China.

The agency had been knocked hard for sub-par people practices and DEI in certain markets in 2020, but made a better effort in 2021 to be a more empathetic employer, with investments in a growing number of programmes. Despite these improvements, DDB continues to be a work in progress in many Asia-Pacific markets and faced higher turnover last year.

