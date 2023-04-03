Advertising Marketing News
DDB creates unified GBA offering, merges Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices

Andreas Krasser will now lead both Hong Kong and Greater Bay offices as CEO.

(L) DDB Hong Kong and Greater Bay CEO Andreas Krasser, (R) general manager Guangzhou, Jason Kho
(L) DDB Hong Kong and Greater Bay CEO Andreas Krasser, (R) general manager Guangzhou, Jason Kho

DDB has announced the merger of its Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices to create a stronger Greater Bay Area offering under the leadership of Andreas Krasser. Krasser will now oversee both Hong Kong and Greater Bay as CEO. Guangzhou general manager Jason Kho will directly report to him and help lead the day-to-day operations from the mainland side.

According to the agency, a Greater Bay Area (GBA) offering has now become key for the functioning of both GBA-based brands to expand internationally and also international and Hong Kong-based brands to gain a strong foothold in the region.

Krasser commented on the merger, “Over the past 24 months we’ve already worked on multiple GBA-focused briefs, and I am thrilled to be extending our offering and connectivity in this space. In Jason Kho we have a leader in the GBA who not only understands the dynamics and needs of the region, but also how multinational brands can successfully communicate in China. Our axis between Hong Kong and Guangzhou will allow clients to have strong launch pads into the GBA as well as from the GBA to the rest of the world.”

DDB has recently made several changes to its leadership team since Asia CEO David Tang left the role after nearly two decades at the shop. Hong Kong office elevated both Maggie Cheung and Koman Ko to managing partners. Jason Wu quit the China CEO role within five months, Algra Chan now leads the Shanghai office. 

