Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

Irene Tsui will assume the Hong Kong MD role on March 7.

Irene Tsui, formerly MD of DDB Group Hong Kong, is joining Mindshare Hong Kong in the same role.

The appointment is effective March 7. Tsui will report to Caroline Chan, CEO of GroupM Hong Kong, and Helen McRae, CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific.

Mindshare appointed Maggie Tong as Hong Kong MD just over a year ago. She joined following nine years with Wunderman Thompson. Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to Mindshare about Tong's status.

Tsui was appointed co-MD at DDB Hong Kong in April 2018 and left early last year. The agency did not replace her in the role, splitting her duties amongst the management team.

Chan said Tsui's "tremendous experience in working with blue-chip marketers giving holistic business solutions...will lead Mindshare to a new level of success".

"We are thrilled to have been able to entice Irene back to the workforce, and her enthusiasm and focus on talent and growth will be a great energizing force for Mindshare in Hong Kong," McRae said.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

