Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Creative Minds: Why Philip Cho gave up on designing futuristic cars

We get to know the creative director at Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo through his answers to 11 questions. Learn about why he abandoned a career in car design, what he'd stare at all day if he could, his favourite work, and the early job that made him worry he'd get shot.

Name: Philip Cho

Origin: Seoul

Places lived/worked: Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, creative director (March 2021 – present)
  • Joan New York, creative director (January 2020 – March 2021)
  • 360i New York, creative director/content lab lead (2018 – 2020)
  • Freelance creative director/AD (2017 – 2018)
  • Publicis New York, creative director (2016 – 2017)
  • Ogilvy & Mather New York, ACD/creative director (2014 – 2016)
  • Hudson Rouge New York, associate creative director (2013 – 2014)
  • Freelance associate creative director/ AD (2012 – 2013)
  • Taxi New York, associate creative director/ AD (2011 – 2012)
  • Freelance Art Director (2010 – 2011)
  • 180 LA & Amsterdam, senior, art director (2007 – 2010)
  • JWT New York, art director (2005 – 2007)
  • BBDO New York, creative intern (2004 – 2005)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I actually went to design school for automotive design but quickly found out I wasn’t talented. Plus, no one really told me that you’d have to “design” side mirrors for several years only to move up to shift knobs? I thought I was going to design futuristic cars right away. Boy, was I wrong.

So while I was trying to figure out my next move, I saw a poster in a magazine without any copy that spoke to me at a bookstore and found out about marketing and communication. So I went all in and fell in love with it more and more.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

My favorite is always the newest work. We recently launched a campaign for Netflix Korea’s new series called 'Move To Heaven' where we help people talk about an unpopular topic like death amongst their friends and families by gamifying it with a deck of question cards.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Nike’s 'Dream Crazy' campaign.

4. What would you do on your perfect day?

Camp outdoors. Build a fire and stare at it all day.

5. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

Maybe you heard of him or not but I’m a big fan of Walead Beshty’s Fedex works. Super coooooool!

6. What app could you absolutely not live without? What app do you wish you could delete?

In Korea, you can’t live without the BaeMin app. It’s a food ordering app and it’s crucial to my life. My FB app comes and goes...it’s about to go again.

7. What makes you really angry? What makes you really happy?

Angry: Not being on time. Sometimes I’m late as well and it’ll bother me for weeks.

Happy: My family and friends.

8. Who is your 'hall pass' celebrity?

Elizabeth Shue.

9. Extrovert or introvert?

Introvert. Need my time to think and absorb at my own pace.

10. Tell us about the worst job you've ever had.

Of the many jobs I had when I was young, I once worked in a jewelry store in Jamaica Queens, New York. It was ghetto. I mean super-legit ghetto. I thought I was gonna get shot for sure. (No joke.)

11. Any regrets?

So many… but everything happens for a reason. Tomorrow is another new day to make regrets, so let’s go make them!

In Creative Minds, we get to know APAC creatives through their answers to 11 questions—three required and the rest from a long list ranging from serious to silly. Want to be featured? Contact us.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

