Climate activists stage anti-greenwash protest outside Wunderman Thompson

A coalition of climate organisations handed out “best in greenwashing” awards to Wunderman Thompson employees today (8 June) to "congratulate" the agency after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled its 2022 Shell ad campaign was "misleading" for consumers.

The coalition, including Adfree Cities, Glimpse, Greenpeace, Fossil Free London, Brandalism and Extinction Rebellion, gathered at Wunderman Thomson's offices in Hampstead Road, London, after three ads for the fossil fuel giant were banned on Wednesday (7 June) for overstating its investment in renewable and clean energy.

The ads also failed to clarify the majority of its business is based on environmentally-damaging products such as petrol. The ruling was Wunderman Thompson's second in eight months for breaching advertising codes on environmental claims.

Talking to Campaign at the protest this morning, Adfree Cities' Veronica Wignall said: “We're here today because advertising fossil fuels is toxic and wrong. It's increasingly a source of reputational, legal and regulatory risk. We think it has to end. “Yesterday, Wunderman Thompson was called out by the ASA for adverts that talked up all of Shell's lower carbon initiatives, while failing to mention that they're vastly still invested in fossil fuels. More than 90% of their business is still in fossil fuels. They're not winding down.”