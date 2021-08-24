News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Chinese tech giants split over long-term impact of Beijing's regulatory crackdown

China's biggest tech firms posted strong second-quarter revenues despite regulatory headwinds, leading to mixed expectations for the long-term.

Chinese tech giants split over long-term impact of Beijing's regulatory crackdown

The Chinese government has unleashed a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector in recent weeks that has resulted in the removal of several apps, halted international expansion plans and wiped out the stock value of giants like Alibaba and Tencent.

Ride-hailing giant Didi has reportedly suspended its plans to launch in the UK and continental Europe for at least a year while it is under a cybersecurity review in its home market, according to The Telegraph. Didi is facing potentially severe penalties from Chinese regulators after it pushed ahead with a US IPO in June despite warnings from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Days after its IPO, the CAC announced a review of the company’s data practices and banned downloads of Didi’s app from the country’s app stores. 

For other tech giants, the regulatory crackdown has erased billions in market capital. Alibaba has lost half of its value from a peak in October last year, while Tencent Holdings has lost about 40% in stock value from its January peak. Alibaba was hit with a record 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) antitrust fine in April after authorities said it had abused its market dominance, leading to its first ever operating loss.

But despite the regulatory headwinds, the tech giants have continued to post strong quarterly results. Alibaba revenues rose 34% year-on-year to $31.86 billion for the quarter ended June 30, while both Baidu and Tencent posted a 20% revenue climb to $216 million and $21.3 billion, respectively. However, Tencent warned investors that more regulatory changes could impact its business going forward.

Others believe the regulatory changes will be positive for long-term growth. Ecommerce giant JD.com on Monday (August 23) told investors that Beijing's regulatory goals "are conducive to JD's long-term business growth".

Xu Lei, chief executive of JD Retail, said on the company's Q2 earnings call: "We believe these policies are not intended to restrict or suppress the Internet and relevant industries but rather to create a fair and orderly business environment and to promote long-term and sustainable development of these industries. 

"So far, our business maintained steady growth while committing to best compliance practices...We believe JD's business model and strategy position us well to move forward in line with the general direction of regulatory policies and will foster healthier growth in the future," Lei added.

His comments came as JD.com beat analyst expectations in its second quarter, with net revenue rising 26% to 253.8 billion yuan (US$39.14 billion). It added a record 32 million users over the quarter, now counting 532 million customers.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
News
Sep 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform ...

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
News
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of ...

Ride-hailing app Didi pulled from China app stores
Digital
Jul 4, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ride-hailing app Didi pulled from China app stores

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Analysis
Jul 19, 2021
Minnie Wang

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 ...

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.