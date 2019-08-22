Search
didi
17 hours ago
Chinese tech giants split over long-term impact of Beijing's regulatory crackdown
China's biggest tech firms posted strong second-quarter revenues despite regulatory headwinds, leading to mixed expectations for the long-term.
Aug 22, 2019
Stalling of China's mobility sector calls for big innovation
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Better services, higher prices and greater platform innovation are needed to see profitability increase for ride-hailing and other services, according to Bain.
Aug 29, 2018
Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases
Angry Chinese netizens have dredged up past ads for the ride-sharing service, which are filled with sexual innuendo that seems foreboding in retrospect.
Jan 2, 2018
Zenith wins DiDi Chuxing media portfolio
Move consolidates ride-sharing company’s media work under one agency.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins