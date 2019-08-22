didi

Chinese tech giants split over long-term impact of Beijing's regulatory crackdown
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Chinese tech giants split over long-term impact of Beijing's regulatory crackdown

China's biggest tech firms posted strong second-quarter revenues despite regulatory headwinds, leading to mixed expectations for the long-term.

Stalling of China's mobility sector calls for big innovation
Aug 22, 2019
Staff Reporters

Stalling of China's mobility sector calls for big innovation

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Better services, higher prices and greater platform innovation are needed to see profitability increase for ride-hailing and other services, according to Bain.

Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases
Aug 29, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases

Angry Chinese netizens have dredged up past ads for the ride-sharing service, which are filled with sexual innuendo that seems foreboding in retrospect.

Zenith wins DiDi Chuxing media portfolio
Jan 2, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Zenith wins DiDi Chuxing media portfolio

Move consolidates ride-sharing company’s media work under one agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

6 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

7 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

8 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble