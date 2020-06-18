baidu

Smart speaker ads on the increase in China
Jun 18, 2020
Carol Huang

Smart speaker ads on the increase in China

The platform also delivers much higher conversions than other digital ads, according to a report from Mininglamp Technology.

Baidu shows resilience as revenue grows
Nov 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Baidu shows resilience as revenue grows

The Chinese internet search giant has been under pressure from competitors like Meituan and Bytedance.

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
Sep 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion

Alibaba will also lead a US$700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music.

Chinese e-commerce giants battle for offline advertising market
Aug 13, 2019
Carol Huang

Chinese e-commerce giants battle for offline advertising market

As online e-commerce growth slows, JD.com is following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Baidu to target the offline advertising market.

China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers
Aug 2, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers

You know Weibo and WeChat...QQ and Baidu..perhaps Douyin and Pinduoduo. But do you recall the significance of BiliBili, Kuaishou, Momo, Zhihu and Paipai?

BAT companies prove the case for customer-centrism
May 22, 2019
Felix Koch

BAT companies prove the case for customer-centrism

Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have built multi-billion dollar businesses by putting the customer—not the advertiser—at the centre of their thinking, and Western platforms should take note.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia