baidu
Smart speaker ads on the increase in China
The platform also delivers much higher conversions than other digital ads, according to a report from Mininglamp Technology.
Baidu shows resilience as revenue grows
The Chinese internet search giant has been under pressure from competitors like Meituan and Bytedance.
Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
Alibaba will also lead a US$700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music.
Chinese e-commerce giants battle for offline advertising market
As online e-commerce growth slows, JD.com is following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Baidu to target the offline advertising market.
China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers
You know Weibo and WeChat...QQ and Baidu..perhaps Douyin and Pinduoduo. But do you recall the significance of BiliBili, Kuaishou, Momo, Zhihu and Paipai?
BAT companies prove the case for customer-centrism
Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have built multi-billion dollar businesses by putting the customer—not the advertiser—at the centre of their thinking, and Western platforms should take note.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins