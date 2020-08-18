jdcom
JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China
Online streaming, aiming for long-term interaction and better application of big data have been areas of focus for brands during the first major post-COVID shopping festival.
Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.
JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.
How AI is transforming JD’s retail business
JD's AI chief said information collected using AI technologies can serve upstream manufacturing and design, and drive innovation in new markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins