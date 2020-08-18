jdcom

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Aug 18, 2020
Yaling Jiang

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
Jun 27, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?

To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.

Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China
Jun 23, 2020
Carol Huang

Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China

Online streaming, aiming for long-term interaction and better application of big data have been areas of focus for brands during the first major post-COVID shopping festival.

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

How AI is transforming JD’s retail business
Jul 9, 2019
Jingjing Ma

How AI is transforming JD’s retail business

JD's AI chief said information collected using AI technologies can serve upstream manufacturing and design, and drive innovation in new markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia