Digital News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Carousell Group's new ad platform enables advertisers to target its users across the web

The advertising arm of the Southeast Asian marketplace business adds DSP adtech capabilities to its offering with the launch of a 'recommerce' buying platform.

Carousell Group's new ad platform enables advertisers to target its users across the web

Carousell has added demand-side capabilities to its marketing offering, allowing advertisers to target its users both on and off its marketplaces—in a move it says will give advertisers a "viable alternative to the closed environments like Google and Facebook".

Carousell first launched an advertising arm, Carousell Media Group, in February 2021, which acts as a single entry point for brands looking to purchase ads across its five marketplaces Carousell, Mudah.my, ChoTot, OneKyat and Ox Street.

Now it has launched a 'recommerce' programmatic buying platform called Connect that will use buying, selling and search data signals generated from its users to allow advertisers to target its audiences across the open web, not just on its owned platforms. Connect will integrate first-party and third-party data sets to deliver full-funnel campaigns.

'Recommerce', otherwise known as reverse commerce, refers to the buying and selling of pre-owned goods.

Carousell Group claims its has tens of millions of monthly users across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and that its platforms witness 150 million-plus average monthly searches.

"We have witnessed unprecedented growth in recommerce over the last 12 months, that's being propelled by consumer demand for sustainability as well as ecommerce, and it's quickly becoming an important component of the consumer-brand relationship. However, because inspiration, discovery and purchase can happen anywhere, we launched the Connect platform to allow brands to reach our buyers and sellers both on and off our marketplaces," said JJ Eastwood, managing director of Carousell Media Group.

The platform was initially offered to selected advertisers, with Decathlon being a prominent one. The sports and outdoor gear maker used Connect to identify active lifestyle shoppers and fitness enthusiasts during its 2021 11.11 campaign in Singapore. Charles Tan, search engine marketing lead for Decathlon, said the traffic generated by using this solution "exceeded our initial expectations from the campaign" and also helped the brand "scale this tactical campaign and reach more users in what was a competitive period."

Carousell Media Group will be launching new ad products under Connect this year such as Carousell Search Ads, which will enable advertisers to use real-time keyword searches.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP
Digital
Feb 16, 2021
Campaign India Team

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch ...

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards
Advertising
Jan 10, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, ...

Ski slope becomes parenting test in Decathlon ad for China
Advertising
Dec 2, 2021
Ad Nut

Ski slope becomes parenting test in Decathlon ad ...

OMD wins Decathlon China media pitch
Media
Oct 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

OMD wins Decathlon China media pitch

Just Published

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as UM taps Joe DeMiero as US CEO
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as ...

DeMiero joins from Publicis agency Hawkeye.

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
Marketing
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural ...

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Media
9 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Trust in all news sources has fallen over the past decade, apart from media owned by businesses themselves, according to the latest global Trust Barometer from PR agency Edelman.

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
17 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Companies now consider virtual events a permanent part of the landscape, according to a new study by Splash.