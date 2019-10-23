dsp
Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.
Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'
MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki explains why a fully accountable, addressable digital supply chain still eludes advertisers, requiring builders focused on end goals, not exit strategies.
MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia
MediaMath is staking its reputation as an advocate for programmatic transparency to win Asian customers while looking to IBM to help gain an edge.
Why first-place bidding is catching on in programmatic: two views
Asia-based leaders from a DSP and an SSP weigh-in on the growing movement towards paying exactly what you bid in programmatic auctions.
First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.
To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place
Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.
