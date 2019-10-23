dsp

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
Oct 23, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million

The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.

