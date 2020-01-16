decathlon
Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos
People who search 'global warming' or 'climate change' on platform are given recommendations for misinformation, new report found.
How YouTube helped Decathlon drive personal ads at scale
CASE STUDY: The sports retailer wanted to get more from its video ads, and sought to increase their personalisation and relevance.
McDonald’s, Nike take top honours at Tencent MIND Awards
Event sets new precedent for creative digital campaigns in China.
Google rolls out Shopping Ads in Singapore
Search results will show product images and information of participating retailers.
Decathlon sprints ahead with ‘clicks to bricks’ strategy in SEA
SINGAPORE - Sporting-goods retailer Decathlon's head of marketing for Southeast Asia, Clarence Chew, shares how the company's digital-first approach helped it gain new fans and deep insights into the region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins