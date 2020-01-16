decathlon

Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos
Jan 16, 2020
Omar Oakes

People who search 'global warming' or 'climate change' on platform are given recommendations for misinformation, new report found.

How YouTube helped Decathlon drive personal ads at scale
Jun 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: The sports retailer wanted to get more from its video ads, and sought to increase their personalisation and relevance.

Google rolls out Shopping Ads in Singapore
Feb 14, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Search results will show product images and information of participating retailers.

Decathlon sprints ahead with ‘clicks to bricks’ strategy in SEA
Sep 23, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Sporting-goods retailer Decathlon's head of marketing for Southeast Asia, Clarence Chew, shares how the company's digital-first approach helped it gain new fans and deep insights into the region.

