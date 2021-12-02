Ski slope becomes parenting test in Decathlon ad for China

Ad Nut wanted you to see this simple and effective film about parenting, by Civilization Shanghai for sporting-goods retailer Decathlon.
Nicely done. Anyone who has had to make the tricky transition from protecting offspring at all costs to letting them hurtle themselves into risky challenges will find this touching. And sports equipment proves to be a good match for the theme (see also the brief shot of dad teaching daughter to ride a bike in one of the brand's shops).
'Butterfly' has been released on China’s various video platforms, TV stations and outdoor screens.
Now, would someone please direct Ad Nut to this utterly deserted ski resort? It looks heavenly, and Ad Nut hates waiting in long lift lines only to encounter slopes so crowded it's impossible to carve Ad Nut's gorgeous turns.
CREDITS
Client: Decathlon
Agency: CIVILIZATION
Founders: Alex Xie, Andrew Lok
Creative Partner: Kat Tan
Creative Team: Fili Chung, Owen Peng, Rico Song, Scott Zhang, Baozi
Strategy Partner: Roger Wang
Strategy Team: Dorian Luo
Executive Producer: Jing Xu
Print Producer: Jason Ren
Account Team: Iris Yue, Avery Mao, Daisy Ding, Edie Zhang, Jael Fu
Production Company: Shanghai Kuiyou
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.