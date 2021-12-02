Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
19 hours ago

Ski slope becomes parenting test in Decathlon ad for China

A protective dad learns that his daughter is more than ready to fly into challenges on her own, in a spot by Civilization Shanghai.

Ad Nut wanted you to see this simple and effective film about parenting, by Civilization Shanghai for sporting-goods retailer Decathlon. 

Nicely done. Anyone who has had to make the tricky transition from protecting offspring at all costs to letting them hurtle themselves into risky challenges will find this touching. And sports equipment proves to be a good match for the theme (see also the brief shot of dad teaching daughter to ride a bike in one of the brand's shops).

'Butterfly' has been released on China’s various video platforms, TV stations and outdoor screens.

Now, would someone please direct Ad Nut to this utterly deserted ski resort? It looks heavenly, and Ad Nut hates waiting in long lift lines only to encounter slopes so crowded it's impossible to carve Ad Nut's gorgeous turns.

CREDITS

Client: Decathlon
Agency: CIVILIZATION
Founders: Alex Xie, Andrew Lok
Creative Partner: Kat Tan
Creative Team: Fili Chung, Owen Peng, Rico Song, Scott Zhang, Baozi
Strategy Partner: Roger Wang
Strategy Team: Dorian Luo
Executive Producer: Jing Xu
Print Producer: Jason Ren
Account Team: Iris Yue, Avery Mao, Daisy Ding, Edie Zhang, Jael Fu
Production Company: Shanghai Kuiyou

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

2 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

3 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

4 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

8 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

9 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

OMD wins Decathlon China media pitch
Media
Oct 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

OMD wins Decathlon China media pitch

Decathlon encourages Singaporeans to disregard rulebooks
Advertising
Apr 27, 2021
Ad Nut

Decathlon encourages Singaporeans to disregard ...

How YouTube helped Decathlon drive personal ads at scale
Advertising
Jun 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

How YouTube helped Decathlon drive personal ads at ...

Back from his travels, ex-BBDO Shanghai ECD founds his own Civilization
Advertising
Jan 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Back from his travels, ex-BBDO Shanghai ECD founds ...

Just Published

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc ...

Global advertising market to see record growth of 23.8% to $771 billion this year and hit $1 trillion in 2025.

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota after the brand ditched social media
Digital
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota ...

Some call it a publicity stunt, but Lush says it is putting ‘people over profit’ in quitting social media.

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B ...

Other changes include a broadening of the commerce prizes and a stronger emphasis on creative in the media awards.

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names
Advertising
8 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Did you know the Ikea loo brush is named after a beautiful lake?