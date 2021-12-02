Ski slope becomes parenting test in Decathlon ad for China

Ad Nut wanted you to see this simple and effective film about parenting, by Civilization Shanghai for sporting-goods retailer Decathlon.

Nicely done. Anyone who has had to make the tricky transition from protecting offspring at all costs to letting them hurtle themselves into risky challenges will find this touching. And sports equipment proves to be a good match for the theme (see also the brief shot of dad teaching daughter to ride a bike in one of the brand's shops).

'Butterfly' has been released on China’s various video platforms, TV stations and outdoor screens.

Now, would someone please direct Ad Nut to this utterly deserted ski resort? It looks heavenly, and Ad Nut hates waiting in long lift lines only to encounter slopes so crowded it's impossible to carve Ad Nut's gorgeous turns.

CREDITS

Client: Decathlon

Agency: CIVILIZATION

Founders: Alex Xie, Andrew Lok

Creative Partner: Kat Tan

Creative Team: Fili Chung, Owen Peng, Rico Song, Scott Zhang, Baozi

Strategy Partner: Roger Wang

Strategy Team: Dorian Luo

Executive Producer: Jing Xu

Print Producer: Jason Ren

Account Team: Iris Yue, Avery Mao, Daisy Ding, Edie Zhang, Jael Fu

Production Company: Shanghai Kuiyou