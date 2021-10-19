OMD wins Decathlon China media pitch

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon has selected OMD to be its new media agency in China. The Omnicom Media Group agency will provide integrated media planning and buying services after winning a competitive pitch.

Campaign understands from someone familiar with the pitch process that this is a new appointment for Decathlon with no incumbent on the account, believed to be worth as much as $15 million in billings.

OMD is understood to have prevailed over Chinese independent Hylink and two other competitors who participated.

"Over the course of a rigorous selection process, OMD demonstrated their experience and passion for the sports category as well as their advanced strategic thinking with integrated group resources," said Heddy Yuan, CMO of Decathlon China in a release. "I’m confident our partnership will result in our brand breaking through in a highly-competitive category and we look forward to work with OMD together for a new journey in the coming future."

The agency, meanwhile, credits its end-to-end planning process, OMD Design, for helping to clinch the account, by displaying its strategic approach to delivering business results through data-led digital expertise.

"This appointment is a testament to OMD’s strategic approach and our emphasis on placing greater insights and capabilities at the heart of communications planning," said Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China.

"Coupled with the calibre and passion of the team, we look forward to leveraging the best of our capabilities to drive direct and measurable business impact for Decathlon," she added.

Other recent OMD China wins this year include Unicef, BHP and Thai snack company Taro.