Carat names new US CEO as Angela Steele moves to global Publicis role

Carat USA has named Mike Law its new CEO, as current CEO Angela Steele leaves the position to join Publicis Groupe in a newly created global role.

Steele, who has led the Dentsu-owned media agency’s U.S. business since 2019, will start in her new role at Publicis Groupe in January and report directly to CEO Arthur Sadoun, the holding company confirmed.

Publicis declined to share more details about the role until after Steele officially starts.

Law, who currently leads Dentsu’s media investment arm, Amplifi, will start as US CEO of Carat effective January 1. Cara Lewis, EVP of US media investment, will replace Law by becoming US chief investment officer for Dentsu Media.

At Carat, Law will be responsible for the agency’s growth and strategic direction in the US while overseas more than 1,000 employees. He will report to Doug Rozen, CEO of Dentsu Media.

“Media leaders today need to be ahead of the curve and understand all elements of a complex landscape, from the disruption of video and the future of measurement, to consumers’ changing needs and the role of data, privacy, and technology,” Rozen said in a statement. “Mike is the perfect leader to take Carat on its next journey. His expertise, understanding, and passion for Carat will ensure every single action for clients’ deliver the desired outcome and creates new value like never before.”

Law joined Carat in 2000, where he worked as a national TV buyer for a decade before joining the Pfizer media team to manage brand strategy and investment. He returned to Carat in 2012 as SVP of video and eventually became president of Amplifi, where he oversaw all investment, programmatic, partnerships and content across the network.

He was a key player in developing Dentsu’s Economic Empowerment offering, which aims to invest client media budgets more equitably with diverse media owners.

“When I first joined Carat more than 20 years ago, there was a relentless pursuit and passion to understand people better than anyone else and ensure we made meaningful connections with them,” Law said in a statement. “In 2022, that curiosity remains, and as the media ecosystem continues to rapidly evolve, using data and technology, and working alongside our key media partners, we have an opportunity to deliver full-funnel media expertise to help our clients win, keep, and grow their business.”

A six year Dentsu vet, Steele was chief strategy officer at Carat USA and global product lead for the General Motors account before becoming CEO in 2019. Prior to her time at Dentsu, Steele was CEO of former IPG mobile agency Ansible.

As CEO of Carat USA she oversees business for major clients including General Motors, Pfizer, Microsoft and Procter & Gamble. Carat is the fourth largest media agency in the U.S. handling roughly $6.6 billion in billings.

“Angela has done an outstanding job leading Carat US, from a successful rebrand to a global pandemic,” Dentsu’s Rozen said. “Her ability to drive strategic media solutions for clients has been instrumental to Carat US’s continued leadership. We wish her all the best on her next endeavors.”

This won’t be Steele’s first stint with Publicis Groupe. Earlier in her career, she spent 10 years at the holding company as SVP global account director, holding multiple roles across Starcom, Mediavest and Leo Burnett.

“Angela is recognized for her excellent strategic instincts, her ability to inspire diverse teams, and her commitment to driving big impact for notable brands. We are thrilled to welcome her back to Publicis Groupe and I’m really looking forward to working closely together in 2022” said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.