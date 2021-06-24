Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Day four of Cannes Lions brought the results for the creative business transformation and creative ecommerce Lions categories.

Marcel Paris won the Grand Prix in Creative Business Transformation for 'Act for food', for French supermarket chain Carrefour. The new business transformation category reflects the campaigns that showed a strong brand purpose and made an impact on business.

Created with production company Control Films, 'Act for food' aims to transition to ecologically sustainable food production. Carrefour successfully campaigned to change a law that forbade the cultivation and sale of farmer seeds in France, resulting in a global program for food transition. The retailer also changed its business model to finance organic farmers and products.

In the US, AB InBev’s 'Contract for change', with FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, was honoured with the gold lion. The work, which has won multiple awards throughout the week, aims to eliminate barriers for farmers to transition to organic farming practices. The contract includes a commitment from AB InBev to buy crops during the transition, including non-organic acres, at a 25% higher price.

Both campaigns won silver in the category, along with 'Michaels: A business transformation' for the Makers, by FCB Chicago and R/GA.

Bronze Lions winners include 'Santander Ela' by Santander and VMLY&R Brazil, 'True name' by Mastercard and McCann New York, 'Kingo' by Ogilvy Colombia, Bogotá and 'Digital toolbelt' by United Rentals and VMLY&R Kansas City.

There were a total of nine awards in the Creative Business Transformation category across the US (5) France (2), Brazil (1) and Colombia/Guatemala (1).

Creative Ecommerce

In the Creative Ecommerce Lions category, 'Raising profiles' by The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno London won the Grand Prix, a Gold Lion and a Bronze Lion.

The campaign, which also won gold in the Direct category, helped The Big Issue, a magazine sold by homeless people in London, connect with customers during the pandemic on LinkedIn.

AB InBev also snagged a Grand Prix for 'Tienda cerca', out of Colombia, with Draftline Bogotá. The campaign helped small businesses, which make up 40% of convenience stores in the country, stay afloat during the pandemic by hooking them up to a single online store.

Mastercard and McCann Bucharest won a gold and a silver for 'Roadside market', which promoted local farmers selling produce on the road via the Waze app.

Silver Lions winners include 'Bootiques' by Boots and Ogilvy London and VMLY&R Commerce; 'Enjoy before returning' by Diesel and Publicis Italy, Milan, and 'Send noods' by Kraft Heinz and Mischief @ No Fixed Address. 'Enjoy before returning' and 'Send noods' also won Bronze Lions.

Bronze winners also include 'SHIFT+K+F+C' by KFC Arabia and TBWA\RAAD, Dubai; 'Shopping inside songs' by Magazine Luiza and Ogilvy Sao Paolo; and 'Migrants' on Amazon by Auberge Des Migrants and BETC, Paris.

A bronze for 'The better half recipes' by Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore was the only Asia-Pacific award in the category.