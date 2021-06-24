Digital Marketing News
Alison Weissbrot Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

AB InBev, Draftline and The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno snagged creative ecommerce Grand Prixs. Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney pick up only APAC award.

Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Day four of Cannes Lions brought the results for the creative business transformation and creative ecommerce Lions categories.

Marcel Paris won the Grand Prix in Creative Business Transformation for 'Act for food', for French supermarket chain Carrefour. The new business transformation category reflects the campaigns that showed a strong brand purpose and made an impact on business.

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

Created with production company Control Films, 'Act for food' aims to transition to ecologically sustainable food production. Carrefour successfully campaigned to change a law that forbade the cultivation and sale of farmer seeds in France, resulting in a global program for food transition. The retailer also changed its business model to finance organic farmers and products. 

In the US, AB InBev’s 'Contract for change', with FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, was honoured with the gold lion. The work, which has won multiple awards throughout the week, aims to eliminate barriers for farmers to transition to organic farming practices. The contract includes a commitment from AB InBev to buy crops during the transition, including non-organic acres, at a 25% higher price. 

Both campaigns won silver in the category, along with 'Michaels: A business transformation' for the Makers, by FCB Chicago and R/GA. 

Bronze Lions winners include 'Santander Ela' by Santander and VMLY&R Brazil, 'True name' by Mastercard and McCann New York, 'Kingo' by Ogilvy Colombia, Bogotá and 'Digital toolbelt' by United Rentals and VMLY&R Kansas City.

There were a total of nine awards in the Creative Business Transformation category across the US (5) France (2), Brazil (1) and Colombia/Guatemala (1).

Creative Ecommerce

In the Creative Ecommerce Lions category, 'Raising profiles' by The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno London won the Grand Prix, a Gold Lion and a Bronze Lion. 

The campaign, which also won gold in the Direct category, helped The Big Issue, a magazine sold by homeless people in London, connect with customers during the pandemic on LinkedIn. 

AB InBev also snagged a Grand Prix for 'Tienda cerca', out of Colombia, with Draftline Bogotá. The campaign helped small businesses, which make up 40% of convenience stores in the country, stay afloat during the pandemic by hooking them up to a single online store.  

Mastercard and McCann Bucharest won a gold and a silver for 'Roadside market', which promoted local farmers selling produce on the road via the Waze app. 

Silver Lions winners include 'Bootiques' by Boots and Ogilvy London and VMLY&R Commerce; 'Enjoy before returning' by Diesel and Publicis Italy, Milan, and 'Send noods' by Kraft Heinz and Mischief @ No Fixed Address. 'Enjoy before returning' and 'Send noods' also won Bronze Lions.

Bronze winners also include 'SHIFT+K+F+C' by KFC Arabia and TBWA\RAAD, Dubai; 'Shopping inside songs' by Magazine Luiza and Ogilvy Sao Paolo; and 'Migrants' on Amazon by Auberge Des Migrants and BETC, Paris. 

A bronze for 'The better half recipes' by Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore was the only Asia-Pacific award in the category.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

4 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

7 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
14 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose
Advertising
Jun 21, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

APAC work added a single Gold Lion, while two markets, Bangladesh and Indonesia, secured their first metal of the festival as Cannes Lions wrapped up Friday night. See our final tally of the APAC winners here.

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
14 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Campaign US rounded up most of the top winners.

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Wieden+Kennedy Portland, BETC Paris and AMV BBDO get top honours.

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix for #WombStories
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix ...

Six other campaigns won Titanium Lions, five of which are from US entrants.