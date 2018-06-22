creative ecommerce

Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix
23 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

AB InBev, Draftline and The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno snagged creative ecommerce Grand Prixs. Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney pick up only APAC award.

Cannes juries grapple with new categories
Jun 22, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Cannes juries grapple with new categories

Jurists in the brand new Social & Influencer and Creative Ecommerce categories open up about the challenges in balancing creativity and effectiveness

Creative Ecommerce winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Creative Ecommerce winners: Cannes Lions 2018

McCann Mumbai's 'Sweet Change' campaign for Paytm triumphs in the Creative Ecommerce category, winning a Gold and Silver Lion.

