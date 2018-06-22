Search
creative ecommerce
23 hours ago
Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix
AB InBev, Draftline and The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno snagged creative ecommerce Grand Prixs. Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney pick up only APAC award.
Jun 22, 2018
Cannes juries grapple with new categories
Jurists in the brand new Social & Influencer and Creative Ecommerce categories open up about the challenges in balancing creativity and effectiveness
Jun 21, 2018
Creative Ecommerce winners: Cannes Lions 2018
McCann Mumbai's 'Sweet Change' campaign for Paytm triumphs in the Creative Ecommerce category, winning a Gold and Silver Lion.
