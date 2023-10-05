News Advertising Marketing Creativity
Robin Langford
1 day ago

Cannes Lions bid: investment consortium approaches Ascential with offer

Reports suggest the bid sent to the B2B information company is for the events arm alone, as Ascential posts booming revenues for Cannes Lions 2023.

Cannes Lions bid: investment consortium approaches Ascential with offer

A consortium of strategic and financial investors has reportedly approached Ascential, owners of The Cannes Lions festival, with a bid to take over its events operations.

According to Sky News, private-equity backed exhibitions company Hyve, and MediaLink, a media and marketing advisory firm owned by United Talent Agency, has put forward an offer to acquire Ascential's events arm in the last few weeks.

Terms of the bid were not disclosed and Ascential declined to comment on the story.

FTSE 250 company Ascential, formerly known as publishing company Emap, organises Cannes Lions, the largest gathering of advertising executives in the world, alongside fintech event Money 20/20. 

The Sky News report suggests Medialink would acquire Cannes Lions, while Hyve would be the owner of Money 20/20. 

The news comes as the UK-based B2B information, analytics and events company Ascential has reported first-half revenues of £307.4m, up from £260.7m in the same period last year.

Events (comprising the Marketing and Retail & /Financial Services segments), saw growth in Marketing by 28% and the Lions’ revenue grew 30%. The Retail & Financial services segment grew 17%, while Money 20/20 Europe posted a 19% uplift in revenue.

“Cannes Lions…progressed even further ahead of pre-pandemic benchmarks”

Ascential CEO Duncan Painter has been reportedly keen to keep the events as a listed business in the UK. 

Commenting on the recent H1 results, he said:  “Our businesses have continued to trade strongly in the first half of 2023. In particular, both Cannes Lions and Money20/20 enjoyed extremely successful editions in June and have progressed even further ahead of their pre-pandemic benchmarks. Digital Commerce has once again outperformed the underlying retail market it serves and action taken in the first half to create an integrated enterprise customer product and organisation have set the Digital Commerce business up to deliver sustainable margins and operating leverage going forward. Product Design continues to drive growth by extending its world-class trend forecasting expertise to a wider range of products and end markets.

“After our seasonally stronger first half, we have had a solid start to the second half. Despite continued macro uncertainty impacting the industries we serve and currency headwinds, our businesses remain well set for the year, supported by multiple growth levers. The structural long-term growth in our end markets, and the success of our marquee events, underpins the Board’s confidence in the prospects of our businesses for the future.”

Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

3 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

4 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

6 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

8 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Jun 17, 2021
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Feb 26, 2019

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions ...

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
Jun 20, 2023
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' amid coronavirus outbreak
Feb 18, 2020
John Harrington

Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco

Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.

How advertisers are funding record amounts of disinformation
15 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How advertisers are funding record amounts of ...

The spread of unreliable AI-generated news websites are unintentionally being funded by some of the world's biggest brands through their programmatic ad buys. Campaign explores.

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press bodies in India seek intervention over latest NewsClick media arrests
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press ...

On October 3, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raided the homes of 46 journalists, editors and writers related to the publication NewsClick—under the suspicion of disseminating Chinese propaganda and leading to two arrests under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges

As audiences consume more global content, brands are tapping into the rising popularity of East Asian pop culture among U.S. audiences.