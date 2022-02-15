Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Data News
Jamie Rossouw
1 day ago

Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: Account reviews slow down as 2021 comes to an end

Number of pitches drops below 500 for the first time in 2021.

Kaiser Permanente: Omnicom's largest win in December (Getty)
Kaiser Permanente: Omnicom's largest win in December (Getty)

Global new business slowed down in December and the number of pitches dropped below 500, according to data from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool in partnership with R3.

As the year came to an end, so did accounts up for review. Billings for December reached just $3 billion—February was the only month to have generated lower adspend at $2.85 billion.

In contrast, new business picked up in December 2020, after slowing right down because of Covid. Billings for December 2020 were double that of 2021 at $6.6bn—the highest for the year.

The number of pitches also took a hit in 2021, dropping by more than 40% (41.4%) from 776 in 2020 to 322.

Two-thirds of new-business billings in December were attributed to media reviews, with 217 pitches that brought in $1.98 billion. Although creative had more accounts up for review (237), it contributed only $1 billion in adspend.

In comparison, media spend was at an all-time high in December 2020, with 414 wins that generated $5.4 billion, which contributed to 82% of the total billings. There were 362 creative accounts worth $1.2 billion, only slightly above 2021’s figure.

In December 2021 two media pitches accounted for more than $100 million on adspend. Mortgage company LoanDepot spent $150 million in the US with WPP’s Mindshare and healthcare company Kaiser Permanente, also in the US, allocated $120 million to Omnicom’s Hearts & Science.

In the creative sector, Interpublic's R/GA picked up a Samsung account in the US worth $60 million and Dentsu was awarded an FMCG client account in China for $69.7 million.

On the holding company front, from the “big six”, three generated more than $500 million. WPP took the top spot again with total billings of $727 million, Dentsu and Omnicom were not too far behind with $715 million and $651 million, respectively.

WPP’s top client, LoanDepot, accounted for 20.6% of the company’s billings for the month and Dentsu’s FMCG client contributed to just under 10% (9.8%). Omnicom's biggest spender, Kaiser Permanente, accounted for 18.4%.

Interpublic's billings follow Omnicom, with $344 million, and interestingly it was the only holding company where billings improved, up on November’s $325 million.

Havas generated $228 million and Publicis Groupe, which held the top spot in October, had total billings of just $55 million.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

3 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

4 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

5 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

8 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

10 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

Related Articles

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Global new business billings soar in November
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new business billings soar in November

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as private equity confidence grows
Marketing
Aug 10, 2021
James Kesner

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as ...

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Just Published

How Capcom launched a game on Reddit
Digital
1 hour ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How Capcom launched a game on Reddit

The video game publisher used Reddit to launch a game about a game.

A peek into China’s first virtual magazine
Digital
1 hour ago
Lisa Nan

A peek into China’s first virtual magazine

Within two days of launching, MO Magazine—China’s first virtual publication, co-created by Huasheng Media and Alimama—has garnered over 400,000 readers

M&C Saatchi appoints former Ikea eco chief to front new consultancy
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ben Bold

M&C Saatchi appoints former Ikea eco chief to front ...

Launch clients include Mayor of London and Kenwood.

'Is pitching broken?' is the wrong question
Advertising
1 hour ago
Jeremy Taylor

'Is pitching broken?' is the wrong question

Pitching is currently flawed, and it doesn't appear to be improving. The industry should focus on avoiding beauty parades and crude cost-cutting measures to find a more sustainable approach.