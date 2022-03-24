Marketing News
Campaign India Team
23 hours ago

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022

Byju's will aim to create content with educational messages as part of its activation plan

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022
India-based education tech company Byju's has announced that it will be partnering with FIFA for the World Cup to be held in Qatar later this year.  
 
Byju's will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 emblem and assets and run promotions to connect with football fans around the world. According to a statement, Byju's will also aim to create content with educational messages as part of its activation plan.  
 
Kay Madati, chief commercial officer, FIFA, said, "FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju's, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."
 
Madati added, “We look forward to supporting the promotion of Byju’s educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament.”
 
Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's said, "We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA  World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football  inspires billions, we at Byju's hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

