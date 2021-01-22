Media News
Andrew Tenzer
1 day ago

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be

Research confirms that the general public can tell the difference between an unsafe platform and a quality news publisher. So why can’t our industry, asks a UK news publishing marketer.

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be

Over the past three years, Ian Murray and I have published several studies highlighting the psychological and behavioural differences between people working in our industry and mainstream audiences.

We proved that the majority of the population has what’s known as a "holistic" thinking style—seeing the world as a circle, relational, complex and placing greater value on context.

People in our industry tend towards an "analytical" thinking style—seeing the world as a straight line, characterised by a greater focus on individuality and an understanding that the world is "discrete and dichotomous".

We have argued that these often, unconscious differences result in our industry making decisions that are often at odds with the very people we’re trying to influence, and is a contributing factor to advertising becoming less effective over time.

The decision-making relating to brand safety is evidence of this. The subject shot to the top of the agenda back in 2017 when it was discovered that some leading brands were inadvertently advertising alongside content promoting terrorism and hatred on YouTube. It quickly became apparent that this was also a significant problem across social media.

I don’t think there’s a better example of straight-line thinking than the industry’s response to these very worrying developments. The basic assumption that all sites are equal, led to the introduction of blunt brand safety tools, which lacked any sort of nuance and complexity.

While there is ongoing work within the industry to try to tackle these problems, as long as technology continues to evolve and new platforms are created, online safety issues won’t be disappearing any time soon.

Brands are certainly right to be concerned about where their advertising appears.

Our new study In Safe Hands found that 87% of UK adults said brands should be careful where they place ads online.

However, it’s clear that our industry’s current focus is too broad. While 52% expected to see violent content on social media and 44% on user-generated content video sites, only 9% had the same expectation of digital news sites—this pattern was repeated for extremist content and shocking content.

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone. We all know how unsafe social media and UGC video sites are. People aren’t stupid either—they know these platforms aren’t the subject of stringent regulations, and lack any form of editorial curation.

In another twist, people seem to have a more nuanced view of the relationship between content and context than those working in our industry.

UK adults were at least twice as likely to agree that brands advertising on news brand sites would be associated with values such as quality, trustworthiness and reliability compared with those advertising on social media or UGC video sites.

So, let’s be honest and call it like it is. Brand safety is—and always will be—a social media and user-generated video sites issue. Somewhat ironically, the likes of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have recently confirmed this. By banning Trump from their platforms, it’s clear that even they recognise their core products have the potential to be extremely dangerous—not just brand dangerous, but dangerous for democracy.

The one-size-fits-all approach to brand safety has important implications for brands.

They have lost access to large amounts of quality inventory, which would otherwise be available through premium digital publishers. But why? There is no evidence that publisher content is unsafe for brands. 

There are also sophisticated brand safety tools, such as Mantis, powered by IBM Watson’s machine learning, which Reach launched to curb articles being inappropriately blocked around words such as  "NHS", "queer", "gay" and "black". This remedies the poor blanket methodology many brands and agencies still apply to publishers and social media.

In our research, we tested different levels of content intensity of stories on Reach’s national websites. We found that advertising alongside high-intensity content has no adverse impact on the advertising brands. Attitudes towards the advertiser were the same regardless of the type of content they consumed.

A sentiment analysis of respondents’ response to the content shows that although negative emotions were associated with the higher-intensity content, these emotions were not transferred to the advertising brands.

It’s time to be more concerned about where your ads appear and what the environment says about your brands, than placing disproportionate focus on what content it may sit alongside. The general public can tell the difference between an unsafe platform and a quality news publisher, so why can’t our industry?

Andrew Tenzer is director of market insight and brand strategy at Reach.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

3 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

4 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

10 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Related Articles

The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age of fragmentation
Advertising
Sep 18, 2020
Bob Hoffman

The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age ...

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Should social media companies alone have the power to ban Donald Trump?
Digital
Jan 13, 2021
Omar Oakes

Should social media companies alone have the power ...

Social media: Dilemma or still in development?
Digital
Sep 23, 2020
Keith Byrne

Social media: Dilemma or still in development?

Just Published

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

CEO Alan Jope said commitments to address social inequality "will make Unilever a better, stronger business", and pushed for "collective action" in addressing widening social divides.

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.