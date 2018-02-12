reach
The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age of fragmentation
THE AD CONTRARIAN: The fact that mass reach is harder to achieve than it used to be doesn't mean it's a bad idea. It just requires a more sophisticated strategy—and more sophisticated strategists—to execute properly.
Facebook updates measurement and interface for Page Insights
The update will dramatically impact the organic reach achieved by advertisers and agencies, while artificially raising the engagement rate as a net result.
Myths and facts about multiple retargeting
Contrary to misconceptions, using multiple retargeting providers on the same inventory can yield performance benefits.
Falling Facebook reach: Don't panic, adapt
What to do about the ever-shrinking reach of Facebook posts.
Squeezebook?
Facebook is slowly turning into an 800-pound, not-so-friendly gorilla that is squeezing brands from both directions.
Implications of Facebook algorithm tweaks
Have you noticed a drop in the reach of your Facebook posts? Here's why and what to do about it.
