reach

The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age of fragmentation
2 days ago
Bob Hoffman

The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age of fragmentation

THE AD CONTRARIAN: The fact that mass reach is harder to achieve than it used to be doesn't mean it's a bad idea. It just requires a more sophisticated strategy—and more sophisticated strategists—to execute properly.

Facebook updates measurement and interface for Page Insights
Feb 12, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook updates measurement and interface for Page Insights

The update will dramatically impact the organic reach achieved by advertisers and agencies, while artificially raising the engagement rate as a net result.

Myths and facts about multiple retargeting
Nov 1, 2017
Daniel Surmacz

Myths and facts about multiple retargeting

Contrary to misconceptions, using multiple retargeting providers on the same inventory can yield performance benefits.

Falling Facebook reach: Don't panic, adapt
Apr 17, 2014
Thomas Jestin

Falling Facebook reach: Don't panic, adapt

What to do about the ever-shrinking reach of Facebook posts.

Squeezebook?
Apr 15, 2014
RamKrishna Raja

Squeezebook?

Facebook is slowly turning into an 800-pound, not-so-friendly gorilla that is squeezing brands from both directions.

Implications of Facebook algorithm tweaks
Feb 11, 2014
Kristoffer Markussen

Implications of Facebook algorithm tweaks

Have you noticed a drop in the reach of your Facebook posts? Here's why and what to do about it.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

7 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

8 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

9 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

10 40 Under 40 opens for entries