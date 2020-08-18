brand safety
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
YouTube named most responsible social platform
However, there is still work to be done.
Nearly 1 in 10 videos in Southeast Asia are not brand-safe
Adtech firm SilverPush says the majority of unsafe videos involve violence, but can also include nudity, extremism and smoking.
Majority of online coronavirus content is 'brand safe'
As industry experts continue to call on advertisers to stop the blunt tool of keyword blacklisting against coronavirus news, what could marketers do instead to stay brand safe?
Expert insights on brand safety amid COVID-19 crisis
'Advertisers need a more robust approach to identify content devoid of any risk to brand safety.'
Xaxis advances media quality standards in APAC with additional authentication processes
Going beyond ‘table stakes’, how will brand suitability redefine how advertisers mitigate risks whilst achieving greater outcomes?
