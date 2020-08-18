brand safety

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

YouTube named most responsible social platform
Aug 18, 2020
Gurjit Degun

However, there is still work to be done.

Nearly 1 in 10 videos in Southeast Asia are not brand-safe
May 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Adtech firm SilverPush says the majority of unsafe videos involve violence, but can also include nudity, extremism and smoking.

Majority of online coronavirus content is 'brand safe'
Apr 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

As industry experts continue to call on advertisers to stop the blunt tool of keyword blacklisting against coronavirus news, what could marketers do instead to stay brand safe?

Expert insights on brand safety amid COVID-19 crisis
Apr 13, 2020
Lindsay Stein

'Advertisers need a more robust approach to identify content devoid of any risk to brand safety.'

