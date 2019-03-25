publisher

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
2 days ago
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be

Research confirms that the general public can tell the difference between an unsafe platform and a quality news publisher. So why can’t our industry, asks a UK news publishing marketer.

SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
Mar 25, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers

VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Sep 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong

Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.

Quartz: The future is friendly
Mar 17, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Quartz: The future is friendly

Jay Lauf is on a mission to prove that quality digital journalism can succeed with ads that are tolerable. He’s also putting bots to work and hiring many more humans too.

Bloomberg’s plan for digital dominance in Asia
Nov 2, 2015
Emily Tan

Bloomberg’s plan for digital dominance in Asia

HONG KONG – Bloomberg has just launched the Asia edition of the revamped Bloomberg.com, and rather less officially, added digital station Bloomberg Radio Asia, a flagship global TV programme, Bloomberg Go, and plans to launch Bloomberg HD early next year.

InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks
Jul 10, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks

HONG KONG - InSkin Media, a London-based ad tech company, has launched in the territory, with Angeline Lodhia leading the charge.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

3 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

4 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

10 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer