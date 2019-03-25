publisher
Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Research confirms that the general public can tell the difference between an unsafe platform and a quality news publisher. So why can’t our industry, asks a UK news publishing marketer.
SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.
Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.
Quartz: The future is friendly
Jay Lauf is on a mission to prove that quality digital journalism can succeed with ads that are tolerable. He’s also putting bots to work and hiring many more humans too.
Bloomberg’s plan for digital dominance in Asia
HONG KONG – Bloomberg has just launched the Asia edition of the revamped Bloomberg.com, and rather less officially, added digital station Bloomberg Radio Asia, a flagship global TV programme, Bloomberg Go, and plans to launch Bloomberg HD early next year.
InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks
HONG KONG - InSkin Media, a London-based ad tech company, has launched in the territory, with Angeline Lodhia leading the charge.
