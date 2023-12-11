Advertising Media Marketing Branding
Marianne Calnan
1 day ago

BBC appoints first chief brand officer

Charl Bassil is currently chief marketing officer at Absolut Vodka.

Charl Bassil has been named the BBC’s first chief brand officer, and will start the newly created role in March 2024.

Bassil has been tasked with developing a “holistic” brand strategy for the BBC to help engage audiences across the globe, build support from its current fans, and drive growth on its digital platforms. 

He will be responsible for helping to define the broadcaster’s brand positioning in its digital-first future and leading a team of 250 staff to define the growth metrics for its priority brands. The role also includes pinpointing viewer experience across the major touchpoints, creating an annual brand communications plan, managing investment across the BBC’s owned and paid media, and chairing its brand leadership group.

Bassil will report into Kerris Bright, chief customer officer at the BBC, who featured in Campaign’s Power 100 2023.

Bassil has been chief marketing officer and global vice president for Absolut Vodka for the last five years. Previously he worked at SABMiller for 10 years, including as general manager for Carling Black Label for eight months and senior marketing manager for Castle Lager for three-and-a-half years.

Bassil said: "I am incredibly proud to embark on a new chapter in my career helping the BBC build relevance and deliver value for all in an increasingly fragmented media marketplace.”

Bright added: “Building a powerful BBC brand, driven by our unique public service values that drives audience growth and is loved and valued by all, is vital in today’s world. I am excited to bring Charl’s expertise into the BBC to help us build our iconic global brand further.”

 

 

Campaign UK
