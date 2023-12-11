BBC appoints first chief brand officer

Charl Bassil has been named the BBC’s first chief brand officer, and will start the newly created role in March 2024.

Bassil has been tasked with developing a “holistic” brand strategy for the BBC to help engage audiences across the globe, build support from its current fans, and drive growth on its digital platforms.

He will be responsible for helping to define the broadcaster’s brand positioning in its digital-first future and leading a team of 250 staff to define the growth metrics for its priority brands. The role also includes pinpointing viewer experience across the major touchpoints, creating an annual brand communications plan, managing investment across the BBC’s owned and paid media, and chairing its brand leadership group.

Bassil will report into Kerris Bright, chief customer officer at the BBC, who featured in Campaign’s Power 100 2023.