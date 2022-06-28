Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung

Thanks to her ongoing efforts to revamp brand engagement with new experiences and bold campaigns, Choi elevates Samsung Electronics to bigger heights.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi

SVP and head of marketing, mobile
Samsung Electronics
Korea
Member since 2021

Since taking on the role as Samsung’s lead marketer of mobile products in 2018, Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi has forged ahead with the brand’s mission to become more human-centric.  Through strategic planning, development and execution of countless global marketing initiatives, Choi’s work is aimed at opening up new experiences and possibilities for millions of Galaxy users and fans around the world, especially the next generation of consumers.  

The past 12 months have seen big pushes around the release of the Galaxy S22 series that was launched with a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. Choi’s team were hard at work during the buildup to the release, conceiving and executing bold campaigns like ‘Tiger in the City’ that rolled out 3D billboards in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, bringing a virtual tiger roaring to life to show the low-light imaging prowess of the phones.

Choi has also driven Samsung’s sustainability efforts in the past 12 months with the launch of the Galaxy for the Planet initiative, a commitment to help build a more sustainable future across Samsung’s business and products by 2025. A global campaign featuring K-pop megastars BTS ‘Galaxy x BTS: Galaxy for the Planet’ was launched to bring awareness to the world’s ongoing environmental crisis and the acute damage suffered by marine life. 

On first joining Samsung in 2016, Choi led a revamp of its global retail experience by transforming Samsung stores into community-oriented experience centres. In addition, Choi says her personal mission is to bring together global marketing teams with diverse backgrounds and experiences to make Samsung's marketing efforts truly inclusive and equitable, and to champion women leadership within the STEM marketing industry by acting as a mentor. 

Choi’s successful track record in global consumer marketing was first cultivated over a 25-year career at Johnson & Johnson where she served as general manager of baby and beauty products in Japan, then as Korea managing director, and later as the first Korean woman president of J&J baby care globally.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.