Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi

SVP and head of marketing, mobile

Samsung Electronics

Korea

Member since 2021

Since taking on the role as Samsung’s lead marketer of mobile products in 2018, Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi has forged ahead with the brand’s mission to become more human-centric. Through strategic planning, development and execution of countless global marketing initiatives, Choi’s work is aimed at opening up new experiences and possibilities for millions of Galaxy users and fans around the world, especially the next generation of consumers.

The past 12 months have seen big pushes around the release of the Galaxy S22 series that was launched with a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. Choi’s team were hard at work during the buildup to the release, conceiving and executing bold campaigns like ‘Tiger in the City’ that rolled out 3D billboards in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, bringing a virtual tiger roaring to life to show the low-light imaging prowess of the phones.

Choi has also driven Samsung’s sustainability efforts in the past 12 months with the launch of the Galaxy for the Planet initiative, a commitment to help build a more sustainable future across Samsung’s business and products by 2025. A global campaign featuring K-pop megastars BTS ‘Galaxy x BTS: Galaxy for the Planet’ was launched to bring awareness to the world’s ongoing environmental crisis and the acute damage suffered by marine life.

On first joining Samsung in 2016, Choi led a revamp of its global retail experience by transforming Samsung stores into community-oriented experience centres. In addition, Choi says her personal mission is to bring together global marketing teams with diverse backgrounds and experiences to make Samsung's marketing efforts truly inclusive and equitable, and to champion women leadership within the STEM marketing industry by acting as a mentor.

Choi’s successful track record in global consumer marketing was first cultivated over a 25-year career at Johnson & Johnson where she served as general manager of baby and beauty products in Japan, then as Korea managing director, and later as the first Korean woman president of J&J baby care globally.