Jun 28, 2022
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung
Thanks to her ongoing efforts to revamp brand engagement with new experiences and bold campaigns, Choi elevates Samsung Electronics to bigger heights.
Dec 7, 2012
Cheil Worldwide promotes Daiki Lim to president and CEO
SEOUL - Cheil Worlwide has promoted Daiki Lim to the role of president and CEO from his previous post as vice-president of the corporate strategy office, Samsung Group.
May 10, 2012
Video: Samsung turns its products into a virtual theme park
SEOUL - Home appliance manufacturer Samsung Electronics has launched a Facebook campaign entitled 'Samsung Smart Park' to get consumers to experience their electronic products in a fun way.
Jul 20, 2010
Samsung presents amusing viral campaign for Freehands
Samsung Korea has created a two-part viral video for Samsung's Freehands bluetooth technology.
