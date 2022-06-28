samsung electronics

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung

Thanks to her ongoing efforts to revamp brand engagement with new experiences and bold campaigns, Choi elevates Samsung Electronics to bigger heights.

Cheil Worldwide promotes Daiki Lim to president and CEO
Dec 7, 2012
Emily Tan

Cheil Worldwide promotes Daiki Lim to president and CEO

SEOUL - Cheil Worlwide has promoted Daiki Lim to the role of president and CEO from his previous post as vice-president of the corporate strategy office, Samsung Group.

Video: Samsung turns its products into a virtual theme park
May 10, 2012
Racheal Lee

Video: Samsung turns its products into a virtual theme park

SEOUL - Home appliance manufacturer Samsung Electronics has launched a Facebook campaign entitled 'Samsung Smart Park' to get consumers to experience their electronic products in a fun way.

Samsung presents amusing viral campaign for Freehands
Jul 20, 2010
Jane Leung

Samsung presents amusing viral campaign for Freehands

Samsung Korea has created a two-part viral video for Samsung's Freehands bluetooth technology.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries