Analysis Marketing
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Karen Ngui, DBS

Ngui is a strong proponent of building the bank’s purpose from the inside out, anchored by a clear vision to build a diverse and healthy workforce.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Karen Ngui, DBS
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Karen Ngui

Managing director, head of group strategic marketing & communications
DBS Bank
Singapore
Member since 2018

Karen Ngui has proved yet again why she’s a mainstay on this list. She continues to steer DBS towards growth and a strong purpose-driven vision. The 54-year-old financial institution may provide a broad range of services—such as corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management—but its purpose is simple: deliver banking that is easy, seamless and invisible so that its customers can ‘live more and bank less’. 

Like any great leader, Ngui ensures that her brand purpose is built from the inside out. More specifically, the PRIDE (purpose-driven, relationship-led, innovative, decisive and everything fun) values anchor her work so that the bank not just achieves its business goals but also positions itself as an employer of choice. Hence, employee engagement and people development are important KPIs for Ngui. 

One of her points of pride is that women comprise 49% of the organisation’s workforce, 40% of senior management, and run its largest businesses and key functions across the bank. And for this, DBS has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth year running. In 2021, Ngui also established a charter within the marketing team to formalise unity, focus and conviction.

It’s no wonder DBS was named Singapore’s Strongest Brand by Brand Finance and ranked first among ASEAN financial services and insurance companies in the global rankings. Plus, DBS’ brand performance in 2021 outperformed competitors in Singapore, with over 80% of Singaporeans polled picking DBS as their preferred bank of choice, according to a brand health study commissioned by the bank.

In terms of public-facing work, Portraits of Purpose, an initiative launched in 2020, continues to showcase stories that depict hope, courage and generosity and has so far attracted 610,000 unique visitors, over 32 million video views and two million digital engagements to date. Sparks, DBS’ well-received online mini-series, has also launched a second season, garnering some 400 million views and over 20 million digital engagements across Asia. 

Ngui leads a team of more than 100 across six core markets: Singapore, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Karen Ngui, DBS
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Karen Ngui, DBS

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.