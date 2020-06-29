karen ngui
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Karen Ngui, DBS
While DBS' brand value has continued to grow, its marketing head is accelerating the company's focus on purpose-driven marketing activities.
Watch: DBS marketing chief on immersive content
Karen Ngui sat down with us at Campaign360 to discuss the value of long-term brand building and the importance of being innovative.
DBS set to roll out $25 million regional campaign
SINGAPORE - DBS Bank, which operates in Singapore, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, this week begins rolling out a branding campaign with the new tagline 'Igniting possibilities, sparking joy”.
DBS unveils US$22m regional branding campaign
SINGAPORE – The Lion City’s largest bank, DBS, has unveiled its SG$30 million campaign for the first half of next year.
DBS Bank partners with Tribal DDB in Hong Kong and Singapore
SINGAPORE - DBS Bank has appointed Tribal DDB as its creative agency-of-record in Singapore and Hong Kong with effect from 1 October, following a competitive pitch between three shortlisted agencies including BBDO and Rocket Asia, a WPP-owned outfit.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins