karen ngui

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Karen Ngui, DBS
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Karen Ngui, DBS

While DBS' brand value has continued to grow, its marketing head is accelerating the company's focus on purpose-driven marketing activities.

Watch: DBS marketing chief on immersive content
Mar 14, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Watch: DBS marketing chief on immersive content

Karen Ngui sat down with us at Campaign360 to discuss the value of long-term brand building and the importance of being innovative.

DBS set to roll out $25 million regional campaign
Nov 20, 2014
Byravee Iyer

DBS set to roll out $25 million regional campaign

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank, which operates in Singapore, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, this week begins rolling out a branding campaign with the new tagline 'Igniting possibilities, sparking joy”.

DBS unveils US$22m regional branding campaign
Dec 13, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

DBS unveils US$22m regional branding campaign

SINGAPORE – The Lion City’s largest bank, DBS, has unveiled its SG$30 million campaign for the first half of next year.

DBS Bank partners with Tribal DDB in Hong Kong and Singapore
Aug 31, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

DBS Bank partners with Tribal DDB in Hong Kong and Singapore

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank has appointed Tribal DDB as its creative agency-of-record in Singapore and Hong Kong with effect from 1 October, following a competitive pitch between three shortlisted agencies including BBDO and Rocket Asia, a WPP-owned outfit.

