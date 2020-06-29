dbs

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Karen Ngui, DBS
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Karen Ngui, DBS

While DBS' brand value has continued to grow, its marketing head is accelerating the company's focus on purpose-driven marketing activities.

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
Jun 9, 2020
Carol Huang

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.

Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands
Mar 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands

Health and finance issues, safety and self-confidence are barriers to employment for many women in Asia, but can be overcome with the help of sympathetic employers.

You won't believe these animations are from DBS
Feb 13, 2020
Ad Nut

You won't believe these animations are from DBS

With TSLA and a group of artists from Final Frontier, the bank succeeds in setting a strikingly different tone for a students-only service called Cheat Sheet.

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?

The 'Huat Ah' guy returns, in a new CNY ad for DBS by The Secret Little Agency and Sweetshop director Simon Cracknell.

