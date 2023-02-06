Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Today, clients want more from advertising than attention — they’re after measurable results in sales and market share.

This new imperative changes the perspective and approach for creativity, the fuel of marketing, and leads creatives to seek a new level of inspiration.

How do they go about it? We asked five internationally-spread creative leaders from the Worldwide Partners global network of independent agencies how they prime themselves and their teams to answer these new demands and produce commerce-grade creative.

In this film, we dig into the processes, mindsets and styles of these five creatives — with seven Cannes Lions among them — and ask:

How they find creative inspiration

How they get beyond the brief

And, crucially, how they create brand impact within the new commercial imperative

Featuring (in order of appearance):

Guto Araki, chief creative officer, R&R Partners, Las Vegas (awards: Cannes Lions, Clios and The One Show)

Emerson Braga, chief creative officer, Propeg, Brazil (awards: six Cannes Lions - one gold; New York Festivals; The One Show; Eurobest and El Ojo de Iberoamérica)

Sheryl Thomson, creative director, Union Direct, Edinburgh (awards: 55 for marketing effectiveness in the past seven years; Marketing Society Scotland’s Agency of the Year three times)

Frans McCabe, founder, Rosbeef!, Paris (awards: Les Agences de L’Anneé Independent Agency of the Year, Clio shortlist)

Sam Kent, associate creative director, TMW Business, Winnersh, UK (awards: regional agency award 2022; finalist B2B MarTech Awards)