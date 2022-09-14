Advertising News
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Asahi Super Dry reviews global creative account

It is working with The Observatory International in London.

Asahi Super Dry, the Japanese beer brand, has called a review of its global creative account.

The business is currently handled by Dentsu Creative, which is understood to be involved in the pitch process.

Asahi has enlisted the help of The Observatory International's London team to help with the review.

RFIs have been sent to agencies and the process is scheduled to run until the end of the year.

Dentsu Creative won the account in 2020, following a competitive pitch against J Walter Thompson (now known as Wunderman Thompson) and The Monkeys (part of Accenture Song). The review was run by the client. 

On its appointment, Denstu Creative became Asahi Dry Beer's first global ad agency. Consequently, it worked with the brand throughout the pandemic.

Notable work includes "Discovery is calling", the first global campaign for the brand, in August 2020. The platform aimed to highlight Asahi Super Dry's offering and encourage consumers to discover its distinctive taste known as 'Karakuchi'.

Then in 2021, it took viewers on a trip through modern Japan, with "Beyond expected".

A spokesperson for Asahi told Campaign: "Asahi Super Dry is currently in the process of reviewing its global creative needs. The process is in its early stages and is expected to conclude by the end of 2022."

Dentsu Creative declined to comment.

